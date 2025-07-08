iifl-logo
Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Share Price Live

2
(2.56%)
Dec 12, 2022|03:25:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.9
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.95
  • Day's Low1.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)12.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-27.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

1.95

Turnover(Lac.)

12.98

Day's High

2

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.82%

Foreign: 13.82%

Indian: 11.71%

Non-Promoter- 54.05%

Institutions: 54.05%

Non-Institutions: 20.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

366.79

366.79

366.79

366.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,080.24

65.37

358.07

2,236.88

Net Worth

-713.45

432.16

724.86

2,603.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

108.77

487.96

3,088.36

3,876.96

yoy growth (%)

-77.7

-84.2

-20.34

-7.06

Raw materials

-148.81

-1,740.49

-2,124.99

-2,470.47

As % of sales

136.81

356.68

68.8

63.72

Employee costs

-48.75

-140.88

-281.79

-254.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-609.98

-2,498.76

-358.34

-212.52

Depreciation

-103.94

-138.27

-154.8

-161.51

Tax paid

258.68

986.16

76.27

61.29

Working capital

-332.16

-3,546.64

212.82

779.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.7

-84.2

-20.34

-7.06

Op profit growth

-80.61

-1,073.58

-66.89

-20.93

EBIT growth

-77.46

-3,325.52

-86.11

-28.95

Net profit growth

-84.04

566.48

86.51

-745.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

777.54

108.77

488.49

973.65

3,099.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

777.54

108.77

488.49

973.65

3,099.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.56

145.48

12.13

48.53

22.18

View Annually Results

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aman Agrawal

Executive Director (Finance)

A R Mundra

Independent Director

Suresh Vishwasrao

Independent Director

M M Agrawal

Independent Director

John Mathew

Whole-time Director & CS

Prachi Deshpande

Registered Office

D-1st Floor Oberoi Gard Est,

Chandivali Farms Rd Andheri(E),

Maharashtra - 400072

Tel: 91-22-39858800

Website: http://www.bombayrayon.com

Email: investors@bombayrayon.com; mail@bombayrayon.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is one of the leading, vertically integrated textile companies in India. They are having a strong presence across the entire value chain of design, yarn dyeing, weaving, fabr...
Read More

Reports by Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is ₹63.50 Cr. as of 12 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 12 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd?

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -60.83%, 3 Years at -21.60%, 1 Year at -71.43%, 6 Month at -63.30%, 3 Month at -34.43% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

