SectorTextiles
Open₹1.9
Prev. Close₹1.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.98
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
366.79
366.79
366.79
366.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,080.24
65.37
358.07
2,236.88
Net Worth
-713.45
432.16
724.86
2,603.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
108.77
487.96
3,088.36
3,876.96
yoy growth (%)
-77.7
-84.2
-20.34
-7.06
Raw materials
-148.81
-1,740.49
-2,124.99
-2,470.47
As % of sales
136.81
356.68
68.8
63.72
Employee costs
-48.75
-140.88
-281.79
-254.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-609.98
-2,498.76
-358.34
-212.52
Depreciation
-103.94
-138.27
-154.8
-161.51
Tax paid
258.68
986.16
76.27
61.29
Working capital
-332.16
-3,546.64
212.82
779.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.7
-84.2
-20.34
-7.06
Op profit growth
-80.61
-1,073.58
-66.89
-20.93
EBIT growth
-77.46
-3,325.52
-86.11
-28.95
Net profit growth
-84.04
566.48
86.51
-745.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
777.54
108.77
488.49
973.65
3,099.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
777.54
108.77
488.49
973.65
3,099.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.56
145.48
12.13
48.53
22.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aman Agrawal
Executive Director (Finance)
A R Mundra
Independent Director
Suresh Vishwasrao
Independent Director
M M Agrawal
Independent Director
John Mathew
Whole-time Director & CS
Prachi Deshpande
D-1st Floor Oberoi Gard Est,
Chandivali Farms Rd Andheri(E),
Maharashtra - 400072
Tel: 91-22-39858800
Website: http://www.bombayrayon.com
Email: investors@bombayrayon.com; mail@bombayrayon.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is one of the leading, vertically integrated textile companies in India. They are having a strong presence across the entire value chain of design, yarn dyeing, weaving, fabr...
Reports by Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd
