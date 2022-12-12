Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
108.77
487.96
3,088.36
3,876.96
yoy growth (%)
-77.7
-84.2
-20.34
-7.06
Raw materials
-148.81
-1,740.49
-2,124.99
-2,470.47
As % of sales
136.81
356.68
68.8
63.72
Employee costs
-48.75
-140.88
-281.79
-254.65
As % of sales
44.81
28.87
9.12
6.56
Other costs
-285.59
-537.69
-483.23
-552.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
262.56
110.19
15.64
14.25
Operating profit
-374.38
-1,931.1
198.35
599.07
OPM
-344.19
-395.74
6.42
15.45
Depreciation
-103.94
-138.27
-154.8
-161.51
Interest expense
-146.45
-441.52
-422.12
-671.75
Other income
14.79
12.13
20.23
21.67
Profit before tax
-609.98
-2,498.76
-358.34
-212.52
Taxes
258.68
986.16
76.27
61.29
Tax rate
-42.4
-39.46
-21.28
-28.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-351.3
-1,512.6
-282.07
-151.23
Exceptional items
51.35
-367.36
0
0
Net profit
-299.95
-1,879.96
-282.07
-151.23
yoy growth (%)
-84.04
566.48
86.51
-745.73
NPM
-275.76
-385.26
-9.13
-3.9
