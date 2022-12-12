Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.73
-49.82
-68.58
-20.42
Op profit growth
-80.6
3.27
-1,043.04
-66.93
EBIT growth
-77.46
3.85
-3,384.1
-86.75
Net profit growth
-94.23
8.19
491.91
76.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-344.32
-395.29
-192.03
6.39
EBIT margin
-426.28
-421.14
-203.45
1.94
Net profit margin
-96.89
-374.46
-173.64
-9.21
RoCE
-8.38
-32.11
-25.5
0.71
RoNW
-3.36
-26.2
-12.06
-2.02
RoA
-0.47
-7.13
-5.44
-0.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.32
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.59
-61.97
-58.28
-14.03
Book value per share
23.08
26.17
83.75
136.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.03
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.02
-0.04
-0.15
-3.08
P/B
0.29
0.11
0.1
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-13.27
-2.58
-2.55
24.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-61.3
-39.69
-30.3
-21.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,060.52
984.63
555.42
179.16
Inventory days
1,818.89
1,056.7
1,114.34
434.75
Creditor days
-437.73
-92.62
-84.66
-80.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.16
4.65
4.45
-0.14
Net debt / equity
6.22
5.86
1.64
0.92
Net debt / op. profit
-12.17
-2.52
-2.34
20.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-136.88
-356.3
-207
-68.56
Employee costs
-44.83
-28.83
-25.08
-9.69
Other costs
-262.59
-110.15
-59.94
-15.34
