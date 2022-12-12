Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
366.79
366.79
366.79
366.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,080.24
65.37
358.07
2,236.88
Net Worth
-713.45
432.16
724.86
2,603.67
Minority Interest
Debt
4,410.96
4,695.7
5,022.51
4,444.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
106.24
138.57
344.9
444.19
Total Liabilities
3,803.75
5,266.43
6,092.27
7,492.82
Fixed Assets
1,080.18
1,154.44
2,241.98
2,816.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
688.9
688.9
146.57
146.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,153.19
2,065.39
2,013.04
1,126.17
Networking Capital
-122.43
1,354.8
1,678.68
3,396.37
Inventories
12.08
464.55
610.66
2,208.94
Inventory Days
1,558.89
456.78
Sundry Debtors
153.44
1,230.59
1,368.42
1,413.32
Debtor Days
4,129.49
1,023.59
Other Current Assets
422.17
510.36
505.44
571.49
Sundry Creditors
-557.6
-614.38
-569.28
-602.2
Creditor Days
2,061.67
425.82
Other Current Liabilities
-152.52
-236.32
-236.56
-195.18
Cash
3.91
2.9
12
7.03
Total Assets
3,803.75
5,266.43
6,092.27
7,492.82
No Record Found
