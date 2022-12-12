Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-609.98
-2,498.76
-358.34
-212.52
Depreciation
-103.94
-138.27
-154.8
-161.51
Tax paid
258.68
986.16
76.27
61.29
Working capital
-332.16
-3,546.64
212.82
779.9
Other operating items
Operating
-787.4
-5,197.51
-224.04
467.16
Capital expenditure
-1,797.67
-778.37
4.34
3.24
Free cash flow
-2,585.07
-5,975.88
-219.69
470.4
Equity raised
822.01
6,260.26
6,855.1
4,491.4
Investing
542.33
0
0
-0.06
Financing
1,812.91
1,673.94
-575.92
910.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
592.18
1,958.32
6,059.49
5,872.52
