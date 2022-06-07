To The Members of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, and its financial performance including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that.

3. Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) As per Indian Accounting Standard 36 on Impairment of Assets, the Company is required to determine impairment in respect of Property, Plant & Equipment s as per the methodology prescribed under the said Standard. However, the Management of the Company has not done impairment testing. In the absence of any working for impairment of the fixed assets, as per Ind AS 36, the impact of impairment, if any, on these Standalone Financial Statements is not ascertainable.

b) As mentioned in the note no. 35 (b to c) of the standalone financial statements, the Redemption Procedures of Investment in Debentures of the wholly owned subsidiary, STI India Limited is not carried out. Therefore impairment of the investment in the debentures is not ascertainable.

c) A mention is made in the note no. 59 (a & b) of the standalone financial statements, regarding non-provision of trade receivables/payables, trade advances, deposits and loans are subject to reconciliation, confirmation and consequential adjustments that may arise on reconciliation which may have major impact for the year ended March 31, 2022. Had this provision been made, the current assets would have been lower and the net worth would have also been eroded to that extent. These conditions, along with absence of clear indications or plans for revival, in our opinion, indicate that there is significant uncertainty about realisation of the carrying amount of the assets as on March 31, 2022. We are unable to ascertain the consequent effect on the balances held by the company and loss for the year.

d) As mentioned in the note no. 62 of the standalone financial statements, the company has not provided for interest accrued and due on the Optionally Convertible Debentures ("OCD") as the company is in the process of negotiating a one-time settlement with the lenders. The total interest payable are unascertainable. We further state that to this extent the loss of the company is understated.

e) As mentioned in the note no. 46 & 61 (c) of the standalone financial statements, during the year covered under our audit we find that the company has not provided for interest accrued and due on the borrowing from financial institution and bank, as the company is in the process of negotiating a onetime settlement with the lenders. The total interest not provided in books during the year are as follows:

I. Interest dues not provided during the year from Financial Institutions i.e. JMFARC Rs.472.85 Crores (PY Rs.448.38 Crores), the company has reversed an amount of Interest of Rs.273.91 Crores (P.Y. Rs.460.05 Crores) provided in the earlier years.

II. Interest dues not provided during the year from Axis Bank Limited is Rs.43.10 Crs (PY NIL), the company has reversed an amount of Interest of Rs.91.90 Crores (P.Y. Nil) provided in the earlier years.

III. To this extent we state that the loss of the company is understated.

We would further like to state that the company s total non-provision of the interest (period 01.04.2020 upto 31.03.2022) due to the financial institutions and Axis Bank Limited is Rs.2314.69 crs (PY Rs.1709.84 crs).

The impact of the above qualifications (a) to (e) on the Standalone Financial Statements, if any, is not ascertainable.

4. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty in relation to Going Concern

5. The company has posted a loss of Rs.1,147.20 Crs during the year ended March 31, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs.3,775.47 Crs and its Net worth is negative Rs.713.45 Crs which has resulted in complete erosion of the net worth of the company. In spite of these events or conditions which may cast a doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern, the management is of the opinion that going concern basis of accounting is appropriate in view of the one-time settlement with the lenders the company may revive its operations.

Key Audit Matters

6. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

7. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Description of Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Taxation and Legal Matters Refer Note 42 of the standalone financial statements Principal Audit Procedures: There are a number of legal, and tax cases against the Company. We used our expertise to gain an understanding of the current status of the cases and tracked changes in the disputes by reading relevant documents received by the Company, to establish that the provisions had been appropriately adjusted to reflect the latest external developments. For legal, regulatory and tax matters our procedures included the following: There is a high level of judgment required in estimating the level of provisioning required. testing key controls surrounding litigation, regulatory and tax procedures; performing substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; where relevant, reading external legal opinions obtained by the management; discussing open matters with the Companies litigation, regulatory, general counsel and tax teams; assessing the management s conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and Based on the evidence obtained, while noting the inherent uncertainty with such legal and tax matters, we satisfied ourselves that the level of provisioning at March 31, 2022 is appropriate. We validated the completeness and appropriateness of the related disclosures through assessing that the disclosure of the uncertainties in note 42 of the financial statements was sufficient.

Emphasis of Matter

8. We draw attention to;

a) Implementation of SARFAESI ACT, 2002 (refer Note 35(b & c))

Upon the defaults made by the company on account of the of financial obligations and delay in payment of instalments, the J M Financial Assets Reconstruction Co. Ltd JMFARC (present lender), took action under SARFAESI Act and took over the possession of entire mortgage movable and immovable assets of BRFL and its associates/subsidiary companies including STI and initiated the process of sale of assets and has taken over the possession of assets of STI (w.e.f. 14th September, 2019) and initiated the process of sale of its entire mortgaged assets which include main factory building and plant and machineries of STI in which the Company operated its main business activities, the Company had no option rest except to close down its unit/plant.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

6. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Director s report, management discussion and analysis section of the annual report, corporate governance report and business responsibility report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

9. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us.

c. The Standalone IND AS Balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2022 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 07/06/2022 as per Annexure A expressed.

B. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the current year under Section 197 of the Act.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positions in its standalone Ind AS financial statements (Refer Note : 42);

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company does not have any amounts that pending to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (h) above, contain any material misstatement.

D. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For P.R. Agarwal & Awasthi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 117940W CA Pawan KR. Agarwal Partner M No.: 34147 UDIN: 22034147AKKXOB6609 Place: Mumbai Date: 07.06.2022

Annexure A

To the Standalone IND AS Independent Auditor s Report

1. Independent Auditor s report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and its operative effectiveness under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2022, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

2. Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by management. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the company s business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s IFCoFR.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Accounting Standards. A company s IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Accounting Standards, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2022, based on the criteria being specified by management.

For P.R. Agarwal & Awasthi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 117940W CA Pawan KR. Agarwal Partner M No.: 34147 UDIN: 22034147AKKXOB6609 Place: Mumbai Date: 07.06.2022

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditor s Report for the year ended 31.03.2022:

With reference to the Annexure B referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report the following:

1. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing fall particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets.

c. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets Pursuant to the program, certain Property. Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. According to the information and details provided the all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

e. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

f. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st , 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a. As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted during the year at reasonable intervals by the management.

In our opinion, and as informed by the management, we found that during the physical verification the management found non moving and absolute stock totally to Rs.399.84 crores which was accordingly written off during the course of the audit. We have relied on the statements provided by the management. The coverage and procedures adopted by the management for the verification of the inventory is found to be appropriate.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the banks & financial institutions has declared the company books has Non-Performing Assets ("NPA") in view of this the company has not submitting

Quarterly/Monthly Book Stock Statement to it s banks and financial institutions and hence any variance on reporting and books cannot be commented.

4. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured granted by the Company to other Companies, firms, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a. During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, other than as mentioned under:-

i. Aggergate amount of loan given during the year and amount outstanding as at balance sheet date with respect to loans and advances given to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - Rs.Nil

ii. Aggergate amount of loan given during the year and amount outstanding as at balance sheet date with respect to loans and advances given to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - Closing balance Rs.82.82 crores

b. According to the information and explanations given we find that the investments made and the terms and conditions of loans given are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c. According to the information and explanations given, the said loans given are repayable on demand and are interest free.

d. As the loans are repayable on demand and are interest free, this clause is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given, no loans have fallen due during the year nor has the company renewed or extended or given fresh loans to settle the overdues of the existing loans. f. According to the information and explanations given, of the above 100% of loans given are repayable on demand.

5. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of guarantees given and securities provided.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, and are of the opinion that Prima Facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to record of the Company produced before us, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities including Goods & Services Tax, provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. The undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-Tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, customs duty, excise duty/cess were outstanding as at 31.03.2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are given below: Statement of Arrears of statutory dues outstanding (excluding interest provision to the extent not provided) for more than six months as at 31st March 2022:

(Rs. in Crores)

Sr. No Nature of Dues Amount 1. Provident Fund 18.60 2. Employee State Insurance 4.46 3. Profession Tax 1.27 4. Property Tax 1.46 6. Tax Deducted & Collected at Source 12.18 7. Income Tax 12.22 8. VAT TDS 0.01 9. Service Tax 0.00 10. Labour Welfare Fund 0.02 11. Interest/Penalty/Demand on PF/ESIC/TDS 15.02

(b) According to the records of the company there are no dues of Income-Tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, GST, customs duty, excise duty/cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below.

Nature of the Act Amount (Rs. Crores) Period to which the amount Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 29.31* 2012-2013 ITAT, Mumbai Employees Provident Fund Organization 0.85 2012-2018 Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Thane Employees Provident Fund Organization 12.89 2004-2017 Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Bangalore Employees State Insurance Corporation 0.23 2010-2017 Regional ESIC Commissioner, Bangalore

* Out of the total tax demand for FY 12-13, the Original Demand is Rs.43.50 crores, refunds/payments adjusted with the demand Rs.17.53.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (43 of 1961).

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been delays in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year, as on 31.03.2022 the amount due and remain unpaid on account of principal and interest to financial institutions and banks are given below.

a. The details of the defaults are as under:

For Term Loans

(Rs. in Crores)

Particulars Overdue In Principle Remarks Axis Bank Limited 43.50 Interest provisions have not been made during the year Rs.13.37 crores which is also overdue. M/s. J M Financial Assets Reconstruction Co. Ltd 751.64 Interest provisions have not been made during the year Rs.528.98 crores which is also overdue.

For Working capital loans and cash credit.

Particulars Overdue In Principle Remarks (Rs. In Crores) Axis Bank 356.24 Interest provisions have not been made during the year Rs.121.63 crores which is also overdue. M/s. J M Financial Assets Reconstruction Co. Ltd 2404.44 Interest provisions have not been made during the year Rs.1650.71 crores which is also overdue.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by the banks and financial institutions.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not obtained any new term loans during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act.

f. The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. End use of Moneys raised by way of IPO/FPO a. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) under Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. Fraud noticed/reported a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to information and explanations given to us, the company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), neither any reported to auditor for consideration.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Internal Controls a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. 15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. Registration of NBFCs u/s. 45-1A of RBI Act, 1934 a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. According to the information and explanations given, we find that the company has incurred a cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. The details of which are as under:

The figure of cash loss arrived at as above for the financial year under audit and the immediately preceding financial year should be adjusted for the effect of all quantifiable qualification in the audit report.

Particulars 2021-22 2020-21 Net Loss (1,147.20) (292.70) Add/(Less) : non-cash items 62.78 425.42 Cash (Loss) (1,084.42) 132.72

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

20. The provision for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135, of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.