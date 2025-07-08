Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd Summary

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd is one of the leading, vertically integrated textile companies in India. They are having a strong presence across the entire value chain of design, yarn dyeing, weaving, fabric processing, garment manufacturing and retail. The company manufactures a wide variety of fabrics and garments. The company operates through 13 manufacturing facilities including one sampling unit in Mumbai. They are located across Bangalore in Karnataka, Navi Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra and Silvassa; in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd was incorporated on May 21, 1992 as Mudra Fabrics Pvt Ltd. On October 13, 1992 the company was converted into a public limited company. In September 30, 2004, the company got their present name, Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. During the year 2003-04, the company expanded the capacity by adding plant & machinery and other assets to the value of Rs 402.61 lacs.In the year 2005, the company consolidated the Bombay Rayon Group business into Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd. In March 2005, Bombay Rayon Private Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2004. Also, the two partnership firms namely Garden City Clothing and BR Exports were consolidated with the company with effect from March 1, 2005. This results the consolidation of businesses from fabrics, design development and garments under one corporate roof. In September 5, 2005, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, BRFL Europe BV in Almere, Netherlands. In March 2008, the company commenced commercial production in their Garment unit in Bangalore which is having a capacity to manufacture 7.8 million pieces of garments per annum.During the year 2006-07, the company acquired DPJ Clothing Ltd, a UK based company which is engaged business of wholesale marketing and distribution of clothing products. Also, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Bombay Rayon Retail Ltd with a view to expand into domestic market through retail segment. In April 2007, the company inaugurated the Integrated Textile unit at Doddaballapur in Karnataka.Bombay Rayon Apparels Pvt Ltd was incorporated on June 26, 2007. In August 2007, the said subsidiary company has taken over the garment business from Leela Scottish Lace Pvt Ltd at a consideration of Rs 155 crore. Subsequent to the takeover, the name of the company was changed to Leela Scottish Lace Pvt Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the company entered into an MOU with Government of Maharashtra for setting up of new capacities for manufacturing of fabrics and garments at various locations. In October 2007, the company acquired LNJ Apparel, a unit of RSWM Ltd which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exports of garments for a consideration of Rs 25.50 crore. In May 2008, the company acquired garment business of Maryan Apparels Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 14.74 crore. The unit is engaged in the manufacturing and exports of garments and is situated at Thiruvananthpuram, having manufacturing capacities of 2.40 mn pcs per annum. In May 5, 2008, the company has set up a subsidiary under name BRFL Italia SRL at Parma, Italy, which has taken over the brand Guru, and other retail business of Jam Session Holding S r l, an Italian company.The company is in the process of setting up the manufacturing units in the Integrated Textile Parks at Islampur & Latur. Also, the company approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Leela Scottish Lace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary with the company.