Alok Industries Ltd Share Price

19.93
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

  • Open20.96
  • Day's High21.03
  • 52 Wk High39.05
  • Prev. Close20.96
  • Day's Low19.86
  • 52 Wk Low 19.86
  • Turnover (lac)1,652.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-37.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,895.72
  • Div. Yield0
Alok Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

20.96

Prev. Close

20.96

Turnover(Lac.)

1,652.06

Day's High

21.03

Day's Low

19.86

52 Week's High

39.05

52 Week's Low

19.86

Book Value

-37.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,895.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alok Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Alok Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alok Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.85%

Institutions: 2.85%

Non-Institutions: 22.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alok Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

496.53

496.53

496.53

496.53

Preference Capital

3,541.36

240.31

239.35

250

Reserves

-18,631.37

-17,817.25

-16,946.58

-16,774.3

Net Worth

-14,593.48

-17,080.41

-16,210.7

-16,027.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7,150.91

3,735.31

3,166.34

3,128.76

yoy growth (%)

91.44

17.96

1.2

-41.33

Raw materials

-4,817.57

-2,133.14

-2,054.05

-2,151.28

As % of sales

67.37

57.1

64.87

68.75

Employee costs

-394.92

-307.41

-256.99

-252.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-184.18

-1,190.78

-830.09

-4,763.97

Depreciation

-333

-285.43

-529.45

-533.17

Tax paid

0

-1,423.11

0.73

0.91

Working capital

230.47

-229.04

6,659.17

761.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.44

17.96

1.2

-41.33

Op profit growth

-225.75

58.14

45.72

-98.49

EBIT growth

-138.8

-1.84

20.71

-95.51

Net profit growth

-96.85

-578.66

-46.4

-112.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,509.59

6,989.2

7,309.5

3,847.59

3,297.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,509.59

6,989.2

7,309.5

3,847.59

3,297.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.22

64.72

44.91

5,049.72

2,091.06

Alok Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alok Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

A Siddharth

Nominee

Hemant Ishwarlal Desai

Nominee

Anil Rajbanshi

Nominee

Venkataraman Ramachandran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Dutt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

MUMTAZ MOHAMEDI BANDUKWALA

Nominee

Nirav Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Kanani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alok Industries Ltd

Summary

Alok Industries Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders. Apart from this, it has 4 manufacturing locations in Silvassa, Vapi, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. It is also exporting to over 90 countries across USA, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.Alok Industries Ltd. was incorporated on 12th March, 1986 with the name Alok Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company commenced their activities with the manufacture of texturised yarn by setting up manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. In the year 1991, they commenced weaving operation at Bhiwandi in Thane. In the year 1993, they became a puiblic limited company. In the year 1994, the company expanded the weaving capacity to 50 cimmco looms in Thane and texturising capacity of 3 Nos Texturising machines in Silvasaa.In the year 1995, they made a technical collaboration with Grabal, Albert Grabher Gesellshaft mbH & Co of Austria for manufacture of embroidered products through a joint venture company named Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. In the year 1996, they set up Knitting Division at Silvassa with 8 Machines and state-of-the-art eco-friendly Process House at Navi Mumbai with 3 Stenter.In the year 1998, the company modernised and expanded the weaving division with 24 Sulzer Projectile Looms at Si
Company FAQs

What is the Alok Industries Ltd share price today?

The Alok Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alok Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alok Industries Ltd is ₹9895.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alok Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alok Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alok Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alok Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alok Industries Ltd is ₹19.86 and ₹39.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alok Industries Ltd?

Alok Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.09%, 3 Years at -6.63%, 1 Year at -24.20%, 6 Month at -26.61%, 3 Month at -19.20% and 1 Month at -4.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alok Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alok Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.86 %
Public - 22.14 %

