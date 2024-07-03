SectorTextiles
Open₹20.96
Prev. Close₹20.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,652.06
Day's High₹21.03
Day's Low₹19.86
52 Week's High₹39.05
52 Week's Low₹19.86
Book Value₹-37.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,895.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
496.53
496.53
496.53
496.53
Preference Capital
3,541.36
240.31
239.35
250
Reserves
-18,631.37
-17,817.25
-16,946.58
-16,774.3
Net Worth
-14,593.48
-17,080.41
-16,210.7
-16,027.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7,150.91
3,735.31
3,166.34
3,128.76
yoy growth (%)
91.44
17.96
1.2
-41.33
Raw materials
-4,817.57
-2,133.14
-2,054.05
-2,151.28
As % of sales
67.37
57.1
64.87
68.75
Employee costs
-394.92
-307.41
-256.99
-252.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-184.18
-1,190.78
-830.09
-4,763.97
Depreciation
-333
-285.43
-529.45
-533.17
Tax paid
0
-1,423.11
0.73
0.91
Working capital
230.47
-229.04
6,659.17
761.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.44
17.96
1.2
-41.33
Op profit growth
-225.75
58.14
45.72
-98.49
EBIT growth
-138.8
-1.84
20.71
-95.51
Net profit growth
-96.85
-578.66
-46.4
-112.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,509.59
6,989.2
7,309.5
3,847.59
3,297.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,509.59
6,989.2
7,309.5
3,847.59
3,297.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.22
64.72
44.91
5,049.72
2,091.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
A Siddharth
Nominee
Hemant Ishwarlal Desai
Nominee
Anil Rajbanshi
Nominee
Venkataraman Ramachandran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Dutt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
MUMTAZ MOHAMEDI BANDUKWALA
Nominee
Nirav Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Kanani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alok Industries Ltd
Summary
Alok Industries Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders. Apart from this, it has 4 manufacturing locations in Silvassa, Vapi, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. It is also exporting to over 90 countries across USA, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.Alok Industries Ltd. was incorporated on 12th March, 1986 with the name Alok Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company commenced their activities with the manufacture of texturised yarn by setting up manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. In the year 1991, they commenced weaving operation at Bhiwandi in Thane. In the year 1993, they became a puiblic limited company. In the year 1994, the company expanded the weaving capacity to 50 cimmco looms in Thane and texturising capacity of 3 Nos Texturising machines in Silvasaa.In the year 1995, they made a technical collaboration with Grabal, Albert Grabher Gesellshaft mbH & Co of Austria for manufacture of embroidered products through a joint venture company named Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. In the year 1996, they set up Knitting Division at Silvassa with 8 Machines and state-of-the-art eco-friendly Process House at Navi Mumbai with 3 Stenter.In the year 1998, the company modernised and expanded the weaving division with 24 Sulzer Projectile Looms at Si
Read More
The Alok Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alok Industries Ltd is ₹9895.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alok Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alok Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alok Industries Ltd is ₹19.86 and ₹39.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alok Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.09%, 3 Years at -6.63%, 1 Year at -24.20%, 6 Month at -26.61%, 3 Month at -19.20% and 1 Month at -4.55%.
