Summary

Alok Industries Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders. Apart from this, it has 4 manufacturing locations in Silvassa, Vapi, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. It is also exporting to over 90 countries across USA, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.Alok Industries Ltd. was incorporated on 12th March, 1986 with the name Alok Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company commenced their activities with the manufacture of texturised yarn by setting up manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. In the year 1991, they commenced weaving operation at Bhiwandi in Thane. In the year 1993, they became a puiblic limited company. In the year 1994, the company expanded the weaving capacity to 50 cimmco looms in Thane and texturising capacity of 3 Nos Texturising machines in Silvasaa.In the year 1995, they made a technical collaboration with Grabal, Albert Grabher Gesellshaft mbH & Co of Austria for manufacture of embroidered products through a joint venture company named Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. In the year 1996, they set up Knitting Division at Silvassa with 8 Machines and state-of-the-art eco-friendly Process House at Navi Mumbai with 3 Stenter.In the year 1998, the company modernised and expanded the weaving division with 24 Sulzer Projectile Looms at Si

