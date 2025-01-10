Alok Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
496.53
496.53
496.53
496.53
Preference Capital
3,541.36
240.31
239.35
250
Reserves
-18,631.37
-17,817.25
-16,946.58
-16,774.3
Net Worth
-14,593.48
-17,080.41
-16,210.7
-16,027.77
Minority Interest
Debt
20,980
22,455.08
22,737.46
22,609.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,561.34
2,501.82
0
2,313.69
Total Liabilities
8,947.86
7,876.49
6,526.76
8,895.78
Fixed Assets
4,971.53
5,262.87
5,552.83
5,775.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,561.34
2,501.82
0
2,313.69
Networking Capital
1,215.92
71.69
933.49
558.79
Inventories
858.54
939.05
1,182.75
884.57
Inventory Days
60.37
86.43
Sundry Debtors
424.52
293.64
462.25
280.49
Debtor Days
23.59
27.4
Other Current Assets
681.98
624.43
696.27
551.12
Sundry Creditors
-366
-1,492.39
-1,197.32
-990.27
Creditor Days
61.11
96.76
Other Current Liabilities
-383.12
-293.04
-210.46
-167.12
Cash
199.02
40.06
40.39
248.17
Total Assets
8,947.86
7,876.49
6,526.76
8,895.78
