Alok Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

20.05
(-0.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,040.28

5,418.72

5,298.61

2,402.45

2,580.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,040.28

5,418.72

5,298.61

2,402.45

2,580.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.33

55.15

24.35

14.78

22.29

Total Income

4,055.61

5,473.87

5,322.96

2,417.23

2,602.97

Total Expenditure

3,997.9

5,426.19

4,888.11

5,592.35

2,607.63

PBIDT

57.71

47.68

434.85

-3,175.12

-4.66

Interest

439.99

357.89

360.74

376.95

54.71

PBDT

-382.28

-310.21

74.11

-3,552.07

-59.37

Depreciation

247.43

272.7

255.96

245.78

421.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.18

0

-0.01

41.8

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

1,333.56

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-630.89

-582.91

-181.84

-5,173.21

-480.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-630.89

-582.91

-181.84

-5,173.21

-480.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-2,066.51

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-630.89

-582.91

-181.84

-3,106.7

-480.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.27

-1.17

-0.37

-15.52

-3.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

496.53

496.53

496.53

496.54

1,368.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.42

0.87

8.2

-132.16

-0.18

PBDTM(%)

-9.46

-5.72

1.39

-147.85

-2.3

PATM(%)

-15.61

-10.75

-3.43

-215.33

-18.62

