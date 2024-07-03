Alok Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,040.28
5,418.72
5,298.61
2,402.45
2,580.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,040.28
5,418.72
5,298.61
2,402.45
2,580.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.33
55.15
24.35
14.78
22.29
Total Income
4,055.61
5,473.87
5,322.96
2,417.23
2,602.97
Total Expenditure
3,997.9
5,426.19
4,888.11
5,592.35
2,607.63
PBIDT
57.71
47.68
434.85
-3,175.12
-4.66
Interest
439.99
357.89
360.74
376.95
54.71
PBDT
-382.28
-310.21
74.11
-3,552.07
-59.37
Depreciation
247.43
272.7
255.96
245.78
421.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.18
0
-0.01
41.8
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
1,333.56
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-630.89
-582.91
-181.84
-5,173.21
-480.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-630.89
-582.91
-181.84
-5,173.21
-480.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-2,066.51
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-630.89
-582.91
-181.84
-3,106.7
-480.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.27
-1.17
-0.37
-15.52
-3.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
496.53
496.53
496.53
496.54
1,368.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.42
0.87
8.2
-132.16
-0.18
PBDTM(%)
-9.46
-5.72
1.39
-147.85
-2.3
PATM(%)
-15.61
-10.75
-3.43
-215.33
-18.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.