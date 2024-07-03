Alok Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
885.66
1,006.3
1,469.31
1,253.03
1,372.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
885.66
1,006.3
1,469.31
1,253.03
1,372.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.12
6.04
7.89
0.02
9.9
Total Income
898.78
1,012.34
1,477.2
1,253.05
1,382.24
Total Expenditure
931.37
985.81
1,463.96
1,258.76
1,336.28
PBIDT
-32.59
26.53
13.24
-5.71
45.96
Interest
157.7
156.3
156.08
143.98
142.15
PBDT
-190.29
-129.77
-142.84
-149.69
-96.19
Depreciation
71.81
77.1
77.19
79.05
78.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.2
1.18
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-3.9
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-262.1
-206.87
-215.93
-229.92
-174.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-262.1
-206.87
-215.93
-229.92
-174.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-262.1
-206.87
-215.93
-229.92
-174.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.53
-0.42
-0.43
-0.46
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
496.53
496.53
496.53
496.53
496.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.67
2.63
0.9
-0.45
3.34
PBDTM(%)
-21.48
-12.89
-9.72
-11.94
-7
PATM(%)
-29.59
-20.55
-14.69
-18.34
-12.73
