Alok Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

20.23
(1.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

885.66

1,006.3

1,469.31

1,253.03

1,372.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

885.66

1,006.3

1,469.31

1,253.03

1,372.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.12

6.04

7.89

0.02

9.9

Total Income

898.78

1,012.34

1,477.2

1,253.05

1,382.24

Total Expenditure

931.37

985.81

1,463.96

1,258.76

1,336.28

PBIDT

-32.59

26.53

13.24

-5.71

45.96

Interest

157.7

156.3

156.08

143.98

142.15

PBDT

-190.29

-129.77

-142.84

-149.69

-96.19

Depreciation

71.81

77.1

77.19

79.05

78.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.2

1.18

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-3.9

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-262.1

-206.87

-215.93

-229.92

-174.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-262.1

-206.87

-215.93

-229.92

-174.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-262.1

-206.87

-215.93

-229.92

-174.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.53

-0.42

-0.43

-0.46

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

496.53

496.53

496.53

496.53

496.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.67

2.63

0.9

-0.45

3.34

PBDTM(%)

-21.48

-12.89

-9.72

-11.94

-7

PATM(%)

-29.59

-20.55

-14.69

-18.34

-12.73

