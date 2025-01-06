iifl-logo-icon 1
Alok Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.93
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Alok Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-184.18

-1,190.78

-830.09

-4,763.97

Depreciation

-333

-285.43

-529.45

-533.17

Tax paid

0

-1,423.11

0.73

0.91

Working capital

230.47

-229.04

6,659.17

761.91

Other operating items

Operating

-286.71

-3,128.36

5,300.36

-4,534.32

Capital expenditure

114.22

207.13

-5.88

33.87

Free cash flow

-172.48

-2,921.23

5,294.47

-4,500.44

Equity raised

-33,547.35

-21,541.22

-27,333.72

-33,140.65

Investing

0

-92.38

0

0

Financing

127.59

-5,183.04

4,044

-978.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-33,592.24

-29,737.87

-17,995.25

-38,619.78

