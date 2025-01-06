Alok Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-184.18
-1,190.78
-830.09
-4,763.97
Depreciation
-333
-285.43
-529.45
-533.17
Tax paid
0
-1,423.11
0.73
0.91
Working capital
230.47
-229.04
6,659.17
761.91
Other operating items
Operating
-286.71
-3,128.36
5,300.36
-4,534.32
Capital expenditure
114.22
207.13
-5.88
33.87
Free cash flow
-172.48
-2,921.23
5,294.47
-4,500.44
Equity raised
-33,547.35
-21,541.22
-27,333.72
-33,140.65
Investing
0
-92.38
0
0
Financing
127.59
-5,183.04
4,044
-978.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-33,592.24
-29,737.87
-17,995.25
-38,619.78
