|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7,150.91
3,735.31
3,166.34
3,128.76
yoy growth (%)
91.44
17.96
1.2
-41.33
Raw materials
-4,817.57
-2,133.14
-2,054.05
-2,151.28
As % of sales
67.37
57.1
64.87
68.75
Employee costs
-394.92
-307.41
-256.99
-252.95
As % of sales
5.52
8.22
8.11
8.08
Other costs
-1,367.14
-1,749.05
-1,142.56
-921.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.11
46.82
36.08
29.45
Operating profit
571.28
-454.29
-287.26
-197.12
OPM
7.98
-12.16
-9.07
-6.3
Depreciation
-333
-285.43
-529.45
-533.17
Interest expense
-462.79
-472.72
-98.57
-4,158
Other income
40.33
21.66
85.19
124.32
Profit before tax
-184.18
-1,190.78
-830.09
-4,763.97
Taxes
0
-1,423.11
0.73
0.91
Tax rate
0
119.51
-0.08
-0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-184.18
-2,613.89
-829.36
-4,763.06
Exceptional items
0
-3,241.1
2,052.55
7,045.19
Net profit
-184.18
-5,854.99
1,223.19
2,282.13
yoy growth (%)
-96.85
-578.66
-46.4
-112.52
NPM
-2.57
-156.74
38.63
72.94
