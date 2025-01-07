iifl-logo-icon 1
Alok Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.23
(1.51%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7,150.91

3,735.31

3,166.34

3,128.76

yoy growth (%)

91.44

17.96

1.2

-41.33

Raw materials

-4,817.57

-2,133.14

-2,054.05

-2,151.28

As % of sales

67.37

57.1

64.87

68.75

Employee costs

-394.92

-307.41

-256.99

-252.95

As % of sales

5.52

8.22

8.11

8.08

Other costs

-1,367.14

-1,749.05

-1,142.56

-921.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.11

46.82

36.08

29.45

Operating profit

571.28

-454.29

-287.26

-197.12

OPM

7.98

-12.16

-9.07

-6.3

Depreciation

-333

-285.43

-529.45

-533.17

Interest expense

-462.79

-472.72

-98.57

-4,158

Other income

40.33

21.66

85.19

124.32

Profit before tax

-184.18

-1,190.78

-830.09

-4,763.97

Taxes

0

-1,423.11

0.73

0.91

Tax rate

0

119.51

-0.08

-0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-184.18

-2,613.89

-829.36

-4,763.06

Exceptional items

0

-3,241.1

2,052.55

7,045.19

Net profit

-184.18

-5,854.99

1,223.19

2,282.13

yoy growth (%)

-96.85

-578.66

-46.4

-112.52

NPM

-2.57

-156.74

38.63

72.94

