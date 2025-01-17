Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.97
15.58
-0.69
-39.2
Op profit growth
187.31
-254.56
-1.5
-99.04
EBIT growth
-472.66
-88.59
-4.56
-95.23
Net profit growth
-96.32
-533
-36.89
-111.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.72
5.11
-3.82
-3.85
EBIT margin
3.66
-1.86
-18.92
-19.69
Net profit margin
-2.85
-147.45
39.36
61.93
RoCE
2.98
-0.54
-3.99
-4.62
RoNW
0.29
9.54
-2.43
-3.31
RoA
-0.58
-10.79
2.07
3.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.42
-11.43
5.93
15.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.1
-0.41
3.47
11.24
Book value per share
-35.58
-1.2
-55.67
-107.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
-60.35
-1.76
0.66
0.29
P/CEPS
-22.85
-48.67
1.12
0.39
P/B
-0.7
-16.44
-0.07
-0.04
EV/EBIDTA
60.05
150.81
-337.46
-234.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.39
217.25
-0.31
-0.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.25
27.92
26.37
29.93
Inventory days
56.14
65.68
46.11
50.68
Creditor days
-65.69
-78.29
-75.66
-100.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.56
0.14
5.54
0.15
Net debt / equity
-1.36
-1.35
-2.34
-1.73
Net debt / op. profit
42.55
120.33
-227.05
-195.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.81
-56.73
-63.82
-67.84
Employee costs
-6.14
-9.25
-9.2
-8.97
Other costs
-19.3
-28.89
-30.78
-27.03
