Alok Industries Ltd Key Ratios

20.05
(-1.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.97

15.58

-0.69

-39.2

Op profit growth

187.31

-254.56

-1.5

-99.04

EBIT growth

-472.66

-88.59

-4.56

-95.23

Net profit growth

-96.32

-533

-36.89

-111.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.72

5.11

-3.82

-3.85

EBIT margin

3.66

-1.86

-18.92

-19.69

Net profit margin

-2.85

-147.45

39.36

61.93

RoCE

2.98

-0.54

-3.99

-4.62

RoNW

0.29

9.54

-2.43

-3.31

RoA

-0.58

-10.79

2.07

3.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.42

-11.43

5.93

15.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.1

-0.41

3.47

11.24

Book value per share

-35.58

-1.2

-55.67

-107.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

-60.35

-1.76

0.66

0.29

P/CEPS

-22.85

-48.67

1.12

0.39

P/B

-0.7

-16.44

-0.07

-0.04

EV/EBIDTA

60.05

150.81

-337.46

-234.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.39

217.25

-0.31

-0.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.25

27.92

26.37

29.93

Inventory days

56.14

65.68

46.11

50.68

Creditor days

-65.69

-78.29

-75.66

-100.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.56

0.14

5.54

0.15

Net debt / equity

-1.36

-1.35

-2.34

-1.73

Net debt / op. profit

42.55

120.33

-227.05

-195.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.81

-56.73

-63.82

-67.84

Employee costs

-6.14

-9.25

-9.2

-8.97

Other costs

-19.3

-28.89

-30.78

-27.03

