|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 03/09/2024 This is to inform that the Thirty - Seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Notice of the Thirty-seventh Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Proceedings of the Thirty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
