Summary

Swan Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Swan Mills Limited) was incorporated on February 22, 1909. The Company is owned and managed by Dave and Merchant families who took over the company from the J.P. Goenka Group in 1992. The Company has three verticals of business i.e., Textiles, Energy and Constructions & Others. It has 6 subsidiary companies. 2 subsidiaries are engaged in Real estate business, 2 subsidiaries are engaged in construction of LNG Port Project at Gujarat, 1 subsidiary is engaged in Infrastructure and 1 have ceased operations. Out of 6, 1 is a foreign subsidiary of which the operations have ceased and is in the process of strike-off from the registering authority in Singapore, balance 5 subsidiaries are Indian subsidiaries. The BIFR proposal envisaged revival of only the spinning unit -- Swan Mills. In 1993-94, the company started operations in all departments by accepting job work. Nearly 80% of the processing work in the mill is being run on job works. As per the BIFR package, the company disposed excess land owned by it on a commercial basis. The company achieved a turnaround by posting a profit in 1993-94. With the funds available through land sale, the company is carried out a modernisation programme. Through merchant exporters, it started supplying to big retailers in Europe like Marks & Spencers, the UK retailing giant. It also diversified into the manufacture of cuprammoniam rayon yarn by setting up Vini Rayon Industries, a joint venture with the Gujarat I

Read More