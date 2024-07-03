SectorDiversified
Open₹755.05
Prev. Close₹754.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹28,728.58
Day's High₹756.65
Day's Low₹693.55
52 Week's High₹809.8
52 Week's Low₹437.1
Book Value₹145.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,874.59
P/E0
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0.01
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.Read More
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.Read More
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.35
26.39
26.39
24.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,536.88
1,254.87
1,253.76
936.38
Net Worth
4,568.23
1,281.26
1,280.15
960.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.59
306.84
316.36
330.8
yoy growth (%)
-17.67
-3
-4.36
4.27
Raw materials
-189.13
-232.15
-265.09
-276.19
As % of sales
74.87
75.65
83.79
83.49
Employee costs
-9.95
-11.55
-12.74
-10.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.4
3.86
91.41
3.75
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.37
-5.36
-5.41
Tax paid
-1.66
0.27
-18.66
-2.07
Working capital
-244.87
-432.93
374.37
-214.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.67
-3
-4.36
4.27
Op profit growth
23.71
308.81
-78
9.43
EBIT growth
6.49
-86.72
494.56
36.55
Net profit growth
-82.14
-94.31
4,232.7
186.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
320.47
340.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
320.47
340.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.92
10.77
6.89
3.94
8.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Navinbhai C Dave
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shobhan I Diwanji
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajat Kumar Dasgupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pitamber S Teckchandani
Whole-time Director
Paresh V Merchant
Managing Director
Nikhil Merchant
Whole-time Director
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arun S Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Surekha Oak
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chetan Selarka
Independent Director
Rohinton Eruch Shroff
Independent Director
Ashish J Bairagra
Independent Director
Prabhakar R Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swan Energy Ltd
Summary
Swan Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Swan Mills Limited) was incorporated on February 22, 1909. The Company is owned and managed by Dave and Merchant families who took over the company from the J.P. Goenka Group in 1992. The Company has three verticals of business i.e., Textiles, Energy and Constructions & Others. It has 6 subsidiary companies. 2 subsidiaries are engaged in Real estate business, 2 subsidiaries are engaged in construction of LNG Port Project at Gujarat, 1 subsidiary is engaged in Infrastructure and 1 have ceased operations. Out of 6, 1 is a foreign subsidiary of which the operations have ceased and is in the process of strike-off from the registering authority in Singapore, balance 5 subsidiaries are Indian subsidiaries. The BIFR proposal envisaged revival of only the spinning unit -- Swan Mills. In 1993-94, the company started operations in all departments by accepting job work. Nearly 80% of the processing work in the mill is being run on job works. As per the BIFR package, the company disposed excess land owned by it on a commercial basis. The company achieved a turnaround by posting a profit in 1993-94. With the funds available through land sale, the company is carried out a modernisation programme. Through merchant exporters, it started supplying to big retailers in Europe like Marks & Spencers, the UK retailing giant. It also diversified into the manufacture of cuprammoniam rayon yarn by setting up Vini Rayon Industries, a joint venture with the Gujarat I
Read More
The Swan Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swan Energy Ltd is ₹21874.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swan Energy Ltd is 0 and 5.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swan Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swan Energy Ltd is ₹437.1 and ₹809.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swan Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 72.86%, 1 Year at 51.16%, 6 Month at 22.23%, 3 Month at 34.97% and 1 Month at 19.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.