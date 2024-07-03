iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Energy Ltd Share Price

697.85
(-7.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open755.05
  • Day's High756.65
  • 52 Wk High809.8
  • Prev. Close754.9
  • Day's Low693.55
  • 52 Wk Low 437.1
  • Turnover (lac)28,728.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value145.88
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,874.59
  • Div. Yield0.01
No Records Found

Swan Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

755.05

Prev. Close

754.9

Turnover(Lac.)

28,728.58

Day's High

756.65

Day's Low

693.55

52 Week's High

809.8

52 Week's Low

437.1

Book Value

145.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,874.59

P/E

0

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0.01

Swan Energy Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

Swan Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

Read More
Swan Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.45%

Institutions: 25.45%

Non-Institutions: 20.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swan Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.35

26.39

26.39

24.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,536.88

1,254.87

1,253.76

936.38

Net Worth

4,568.23

1,281.26

1,280.15

960.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.59

306.84

316.36

330.8

yoy growth (%)

-17.67

-3

-4.36

4.27

Raw materials

-189.13

-232.15

-265.09

-276.19

As % of sales

74.87

75.65

83.79

83.49

Employee costs

-9.95

-11.55

-12.74

-10.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.4

3.86

91.41

3.75

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.37

-5.36

-5.41

Tax paid

-1.66

0.27

-18.66

-2.07

Working capital

-244.87

-432.93

374.37

-214.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.67

-3

-4.36

4.27

Op profit growth

23.71

308.81

-78

9.43

EBIT growth

6.49

-86.72

494.56

36.55

Net profit growth

-82.14

-94.31

4,232.7

186.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

320.47

340.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

320.47

340.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.92

10.77

6.89

3.94

8.54

View Annually Results

Swan Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swan Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Navinbhai C Dave

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shobhan I Diwanji

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajat Kumar Dasgupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pitamber S Teckchandani

Whole-time Director

Paresh V Merchant

Managing Director

Nikhil Merchant

Whole-time Director

Padmanabhan Sugavanam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arun S Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Surekha Oak

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chetan Selarka

Independent Director

Rohinton Eruch Shroff

Independent Director

Ashish J Bairagra

Independent Director

Prabhakar R Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swan Energy Ltd

Summary

Swan Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Swan Mills Limited) was incorporated on February 22, 1909. The Company is owned and managed by Dave and Merchant families who took over the company from the J.P. Goenka Group in 1992. The Company has three verticals of business i.e., Textiles, Energy and Constructions & Others. It has 6 subsidiary companies. 2 subsidiaries are engaged in Real estate business, 2 subsidiaries are engaged in construction of LNG Port Project at Gujarat, 1 subsidiary is engaged in Infrastructure and 1 have ceased operations. Out of 6, 1 is a foreign subsidiary of which the operations have ceased and is in the process of strike-off from the registering authority in Singapore, balance 5 subsidiaries are Indian subsidiaries. The BIFR proposal envisaged revival of only the spinning unit -- Swan Mills. In 1993-94, the company started operations in all departments by accepting job work. Nearly 80% of the processing work in the mill is being run on job works. As per the BIFR package, the company disposed excess land owned by it on a commercial basis. The company achieved a turnaround by posting a profit in 1993-94. With the funds available through land sale, the company is carried out a modernisation programme. Through merchant exporters, it started supplying to big retailers in Europe like Marks & Spencers, the UK retailing giant. It also diversified into the manufacture of cuprammoniam rayon yarn by setting up Vini Rayon Industries, a joint venture with the Gujarat I
Company FAQs

What is the Swan Energy Ltd share price today?

The Swan Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swan Energy Ltd is ₹21874.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swan Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swan Energy Ltd is 0 and 5.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swan Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swan Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swan Energy Ltd is ₹437.1 and ₹809.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swan Energy Ltd?

Swan Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.57%, 3 Years at 72.86%, 1 Year at 51.16%, 6 Month at 22.23%, 3 Month at 34.97% and 1 Month at 19.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swan Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swan Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.96 %
Institutions - 25.46 %
Public - 20.58 %

