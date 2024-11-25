iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Energy Ltd Shareholding Pattern

649.5
(-3.57%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Swan Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

53.96%

53.96%

53.96%

53.96%

64.09%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

25.45%

26.65%

25.49%

25.16%

16.35%

Non-Institutions

20.58%

19.38%

20.53%

20.86%

19.55%

Total Non-Promoter

46.03%

46.03%

46.03%

46.03%

35.9%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.45%

Institutions: 25.45%

Non-Institutions: 20.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Read More
Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Read More
Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Energy Ltd

