Swan Energy Ltd Key Ratios

651.2
(-4.93%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:59:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.97

-1.69

-1.11

5.67

Op profit growth

30.04

118.28

-28.75

19.66

EBIT growth

-34.92

-64.86

282.08

40.14

Net profit growth

1,073.83

-110.68

8,877.69

-428.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.12

15.27

6.87

9.54

EBIT margin

9.35

13.52

37.83

9.79

Net profit margin

-21.41

-1.71

15.77

0.17

RoCE

0.83

2.03

8.43

2.73

RoNW

-1.91

-0.15

2

0.03

RoA

-0.47

-0.06

0.87

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.81

-0.2

2.24

0.03

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.08

Cash EPS

-4.51

-0.83

1.66

-0.5

Book value per share

35.79

37.45

38.15

19.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-48.36

-501.75

79.7

4,706.66

P/CEPS

-30.1

-120.33

107.42

-278.17

P/B

3.79

2.67

4.67

7.24

EV/EBIDTA

87.72

59.54

35.92

84.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.46

300.7

Tax payout

-12.08

13.73

-25.45

-77.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.15

59.59

78.87

78.72

Inventory days

154.3

391.86

630.34

610.82

Creditor days

-674.06

-522.33

-199.57

-76.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.27

-0.91

-2.26

-1.08

Net debt / equity

3.39

1.26

0.91

1.79

Net debt / op. profit

43.81

22.23

35.93

23.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.34

-65.68

-74.06

-78

Employee costs

-5.64

-3.58

-3.74

-3.21

Other costs

-16.87

-15.45

-15.3

-9.22

Swan Energy : related Articles

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

Read More

