Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.97
-1.69
-1.11
5.67
Op profit growth
30.04
118.28
-28.75
19.66
EBIT growth
-34.92
-64.86
282.08
40.14
Net profit growth
1,073.83
-110.68
8,877.69
-428.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.12
15.27
6.87
9.54
EBIT margin
9.35
13.52
37.83
9.79
Net profit margin
-21.41
-1.71
15.77
0.17
RoCE
0.83
2.03
8.43
2.73
RoNW
-1.91
-0.15
2
0.03
RoA
-0.47
-0.06
0.87
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.81
-0.2
2.24
0.03
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.08
Cash EPS
-4.51
-0.83
1.66
-0.5
Book value per share
35.79
37.45
38.15
19.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-48.36
-501.75
79.7
4,706.66
P/CEPS
-30.1
-120.33
107.42
-278.17
P/B
3.79
2.67
4.67
7.24
EV/EBIDTA
87.72
59.54
35.92
84.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.46
300.7
Tax payout
-12.08
13.73
-25.45
-77.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.15
59.59
78.87
78.72
Inventory days
154.3
391.86
630.34
610.82
Creditor days
-674.06
-522.33
-199.57
-76.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.27
-0.91
-2.26
-1.08
Net debt / equity
3.39
1.26
0.91
1.79
Net debt / op. profit
43.81
22.23
35.93
23.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.34
-65.68
-74.06
-78
Employee costs
-5.64
-3.58
-3.74
-3.21
Other costs
-16.87
-15.45
-15.3
-9.22
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.Read More
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.Read More
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.