Swan Energy Ltd Corporate Actions

639.5
(6.32%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:16 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Swan Energy: Related News

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

