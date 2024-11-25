Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING DATED 05.11.2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.Jun.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING DATED - 24.06.2024 ACQUSITION OF SHARES OF TOPL, SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024; b) Recommendation of dividend on Equity shares if any subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting: 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2) Audit Report (in the prescribed formats as per the SEBI (LODR)) on standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 3) Declaration that auditors report contains no Qualification. 4) approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting recommended payment of Dividend @ 10% on Equity shares of Re.1/- each, (Rs. 0.10 per share) for F.Y. 2023-24. RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND COST AUDITOR FOR THE F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update Meeting of the Fund Raising Committee to be held on 26.02.2024 Outcome of the Fund Raising Committee held on 28.02.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024