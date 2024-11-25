|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING DATED 05.11.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.Jun.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING DATED - 24.06.2024 ACQUSITION OF SHARES OF TOPL, SUBSIDIARY COMPANY
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024; b) Recommendation of dividend on Equity shares if any subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting: 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2) Audit Report (in the prescribed formats as per the SEBI (LODR)) on standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 3) Declaration that auditors report contains no Qualification. 4) approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting recommended payment of Dividend @ 10% on Equity shares of Re.1/- each, (Rs. 0.10 per share) for F.Y. 2023-24. RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND COST AUDITOR FOR THE F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update Meeting of the Fund Raising Committee to be held on 26.02.2024 Outcome of the Fund Raising Committee held on 28.02.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|SWAN ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and any other matters (if any). Outcome of Board meeting held on January 31, 2024. The Board of Directors have interalia approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.Read More
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.Read More
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.Read More
