Swan Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,619.24
504.95
174.89
214.34
235.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,619.24
504.95
174.89
214.34
235.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.78
60.46
7.06
2.2
6.67
Total Income
3,693.02
565.41
181.95
216.54
242.5
Total Expenditure
2,869.09
511.69
130.58
182.93
196.2
PBIDT
823.93
53.73
51.37
33.6
46.29
Interest
173.29
161.18
133.74
32.24
34.2
PBDT
650.64
-107.45
-82.36
1.37
12.1
Depreciation
81.04
54.53
52.97
10.74
11.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.92
4.43
1.87
0
0
Deferred Tax
37.3
-43.21
-20.83
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
530.38
-123.19
-116.37
-9.37
0.78
Minority Interest After NP
255.79
-81.73
-48.07
0.31
1.39
Net Profit after Minority Interest
274.58
-41.46
-68.3
-9.69
-0.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
274.58
-41.46
-68.3
-9.69
-0.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.48
-4.67
-4.76
-0.38
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.39
26.39
24.43
24.43
24.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.76
10.64
29.37
15.67
19.62
PBDTM(%)
17.97
-21.27
-47.09
0.63
5.13
PATM(%)
14.65
-24.39
-66.53
-4.37
0.33
