Swan Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.4
3.86
91.41
3.75
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.37
-5.36
-5.41
Tax paid
-1.66
0.27
-18.66
-2.07
Working capital
-244.87
-432.93
374.37
-214.01
Other operating items
Operating
-249.66
-434.17
441.74
-217.74
Capital expenditure
13.18
3.08
-0.48
0.12
Free cash flow
-236.48
-431.09
441.26
-217.62
Equity raised
1,873.58
1,871.16
1,288.48
836.71
Investing
235.21
636.85
130.41
6
Financing
612.05
255.27
19.64
68.54
Dividends paid
0
0
2.44
1.83
Net in cash
2,484.35
2,332.19
1,882.24
695.45
The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.Read More
Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.Read More
BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.