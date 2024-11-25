iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

697.85
(-7.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Energy Ltd

Swan Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.4

3.86

91.41

3.75

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.37

-5.36

-5.41

Tax paid

-1.66

0.27

-18.66

-2.07

Working capital

-244.87

-432.93

374.37

-214.01

Other operating items

Operating

-249.66

-434.17

441.74

-217.74

Capital expenditure

13.18

3.08

-0.48

0.12

Free cash flow

-236.48

-431.09

441.26

-217.62

Equity raised

1,873.58

1,871.16

1,288.48

836.71

Investing

235.21

636.85

130.41

6

Financing

612.05

255.27

19.64

68.54

Dividends paid

0

0

2.44

1.83

Net in cash

2,484.35

2,332.19

1,882.24

695.45

Swan Energy : related Articles

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Read More
Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Read More
Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

Read More

