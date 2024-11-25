iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

726.3
(4.08%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.59

306.84

316.36

330.8

yoy growth (%)

-17.67

-3

-4.36

4.27

Raw materials

-189.13

-232.15

-265.09

-276.19

As % of sales

74.87

75.65

83.79

83.49

Employee costs

-9.95

-11.55

-12.74

-10.52

As % of sales

3.94

3.76

4.02

3.18

Other costs

-32.7

-46.31

-34.4

-25.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.94

15.09

10.87

7.67

Operating profit

20.8

16.81

4.11

18.69

OPM

8.23

5.47

1.29

5.65

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.37

-5.36

-5.41

Interest expense

-13.76

-11.32

-23.01

-15.49

Other income

0.9

3.75

115.68

5.97

Profit before tax

2.4

3.86

91.41

3.75

Taxes

-1.66

0.27

-18.66

-2.07

Tax rate

-69.33

7

-20.42

-55.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.73

4.13

72.74

1.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.73

4.13

72.74

1.67

yoy growth (%)

-82.14

-94.31

4,232.7

186.07

NPM

0.29

1.34

22.99

0.5

Swan Energy : related Articles

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Read More
Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Read More
Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

Read More

