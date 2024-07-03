iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Energy Ltd Annually Results

673.55
(-3.34%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

320.47

340.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,017.15

1,438.14

487.2

320.47

340.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.92

10.77

6.89

3.94

8.54

Total Income

5,100.07

1,448.91

494.09

324.41

349.36

Total Expenditure

4,149.47

1,207.01

418.9

252.76

288.75

PBIDT

950.6

241.9

75.19

71.65

60.6

Interest

226.3

222.8

189.15

108.04

50.33

PBDT

724.3

19.1

-113.96

-36.38

10.28

Depreciation

114.96

81.35

70.27

41.66

14.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.08

6

4.41

1.41

2.13

Deferred Tax

20.3

-7.19

-30.75

-10.84

-1.55

Reported Profit After Tax

585.97

-61.05

-157.89

-68.61

-4.83

Minority Interest After NP

284.8

-25.15

-70.35

-30.38

1.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

301.17

-35.9

-87.43

-38.09

-5.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

301.17

-35.9

-87.43

-38.09

-5.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.34

-2.52

-6.46

-2.8

-0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

10

10

10

10

Equity

31.35

26.39

26.39

24.43

24.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.94

16.82

15.43

22.35

17.78

PBDTM(%)

14.43

1.32

-23.39

-11.35

3.01

PATM(%)

11.67

-4.24

-32.4

-21.4

-1.41

Swan Energy: Related NEWS

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Energy Ltd

