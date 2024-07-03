Swan Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
320.47
340.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,017.15
1,438.14
487.2
320.47
340.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.92
10.77
6.89
3.94
8.54
Total Income
5,100.07
1,448.91
494.09
324.41
349.36
Total Expenditure
4,149.47
1,207.01
418.9
252.76
288.75
PBIDT
950.6
241.9
75.19
71.65
60.6
Interest
226.3
222.8
189.15
108.04
50.33
PBDT
724.3
19.1
-113.96
-36.38
10.28
Depreciation
114.96
81.35
70.27
41.66
14.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.08
6
4.41
1.41
2.13
Deferred Tax
20.3
-7.19
-30.75
-10.84
-1.55
Reported Profit After Tax
585.97
-61.05
-157.89
-68.61
-4.83
Minority Interest After NP
284.8
-25.15
-70.35
-30.38
1.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
301.17
-35.9
-87.43
-38.09
-5.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
301.17
-35.9
-87.43
-38.09
-5.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.34
-2.52
-6.46
-2.8
-0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
10
10
10
Equity
31.35
26.39
26.39
24.43
24.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.94
16.82
15.43
22.35
17.78
PBDTM(%)
14.43
1.32
-23.39
-11.35
3.01
PATM(%)
11.67
-4.24
-32.4
-21.4
-1.41
