To the Members of SWAN ENERGY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the ‘Standalone Financial Statements (SFS)

I. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Swan Energy Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the SFS”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid SFS give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the SFS section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the SFS under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the SFS.

III. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the SFS of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the SFS as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1 Key Audit Matter Revenue recognition

(Refer Note no. 2.14 of the standalone financial statements)

Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year.

Auditors Response

We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and applicable accounting standards. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls in place (both automated/manual) for dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations, circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures.

2 Key Audit Matter

Provision for taxation, litigation, and other significant provisions (Refer Note no. 2.20, 6 and 34 of the standalone financial statements)

These provisions require the management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures arising from a range of matters in the regular course of business. The key judgement lies in the estimation of provisions which may differ from future obligations. Additionally, there is a risk that provisions could be provided inappropriately that are not yet committed.

Auditors Response

We discussed with the management and tested the effectiveness of the controls in place for recognition of the provisions. We used our subject experts to perform retrospective review of prior year provisions and to assess the value of material provisions and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias.

3 Key Audit Matter

Assessment of contingent liabilities relating to litigations and claims (Refer Note no. 2.19 and 38 of the standalone financial statements)

The company is subject to challenges/scrutiny on range of matters relating to direct/indirect taxes, legal proceedings etc. Assessment of contingencies requires management to make judgements and estimates, which is inherently subjective.

Auditors Response

We discussed with the management and performed retrospective review of prior year judgements/estimates. We tested the effectiveness of the controls in place for recording the contingencies. We used our subject experts to assess the value of material contingencies and discussed the status and potential exposures with the companys advisors.

IV. Information Other than the SFS and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information, which comprise the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the SFS and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the SFS does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of SFS, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider, whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the SFS or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other in formation, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

V. Responsibility of Management for the SFS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these SFS that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation

and presentation of the SFS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the SFS, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

VI. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the SFS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the SFS as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these SFS.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the SFS, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the SFS or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the SFS, including the disclosures, and whether the SFS represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance (‘TCWG) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide TCWG with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with TCWG, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the SFS of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements (SFS) comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The impact of the pending litigation as on March 31, 2024 is not expected to be material on the financial position of the company.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, in terms of Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, applicable on or after 1st April, 2023, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 about preservation of audit trail for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(D) With respect to matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197 (16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A

To the Independent Auditors Report on the SFS of Swan Energy Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of

our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified at a reasonable interval. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any immovable property held in their name.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted unsecured loans to a company and other parties and has granted unsecured advances in the nature of loans to a company and other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(A) The aggregate amount during the year, and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet w.r.t such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(Rs in Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans/Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries Nil Nil 23,924.13 - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,04,844.00 Nil 12,385.28 - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil

(B) The aggregate amount during the year, and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet w.r.t such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiary, joint ventures and associates as follows: -

(Rs in Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans/Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others Nil Nil 29.54 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others Nil Nil 2,850.71

(b) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest, if any, has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, and also regular in payment of interest, if any applicable

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) During the year, the Company has granted loans or advances aggregating to Rs 23,953.67 Lakhs in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the percentage thereof to the loans granted is 100.00%.

The Company has not made investment in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we have broadly reviewed the Cost records maintained by the company under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as of 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum Where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7,063.00 AY 2001-02 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,953.00 AY 2002-03 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6,225.10 AY 2004-05 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,791.54 AY 2009-10 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1233.98 AY 2010-11 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 415.18 AY 2011-12 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.97 FY 2007 -08 to FY 2023-24 Income Tax (TDS) Department Total 20,683.77

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum Where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 16.00 FY 1997-98 CESTAT Foreign Trade Export Promotion 299.00 FY 2009-10 Directorate Policy, 2009-14 Capital Goods of Revenue (EPCG) license Intelligence Central Goods and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 7.52 FY 2018-19 GST Total 322.52

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or

in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year; Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the preferential allotment of equity shares, made by the company during the year under review, is in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 of the Act. The amount raised by preferential issue have been utilized by the company for repayment of existing unsecured loans and long term working capital of the company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Financial activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Socials Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (xx) (a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no amounts that are unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has be transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of subsection (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Matter has been disclosed in note 44 to the financial statements.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B

To the Independent Auditors Report on the SFS of Swan Energy Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 2 (A) (f), under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Swan Energy Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the SFS of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

