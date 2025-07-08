SectorTextiles
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
150
150
150
223
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-566.06
-487.35
-174.86
468.83
Net Worth
-416.06
-337.35
-24.86
691.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Revenue
32.42
34.43
1,477.12
2,764.4
yoy growth (%)
-5.83
-97.66
-46.56
15.97
Raw materials
-27.92
-180.17
-1,603.11
-2,478.13
As % of sales
86.1
523.2
108.52
89.64
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.27
-10.28
-8.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-78.68
-245.05
-716.68
92.7
Depreciation
-80.46
-84.58
-46.85
-31.03
Tax paid
0
106
0
-18.54
Working capital
4.59
-194.32
-726.82
483.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.83
-97.66
-46.56
15.97
Op profit growth
-99.85
-58.34
-343.07
21.07
EBIT growth
-67.86
-44.45
-385.46
26.41
Net profit growth
-43.41
-80.59
-1,066.46
24.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
3,125.29
2,892.83
2,432.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,125.29
2,892.83
2,432.29
Other Operating Income
5.23
4.9
5.84
Other Income
10.34
4.63
20.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B G Jain
Joint MD & CFO
D B Jain
Director
R K Gupta
Director
A K Jain
Director
Poonam Khandelwal
Block No 1 & 12-16,
Village Karanj Taluka Mandvi,
Gujarat - 394110
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: info@nakodaltd.com
10 Aram Apartment,
12 Sampatrao Colony, Alkapuri,
Vadodara-390007
Tel: 91-265-2339397
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcsltdbaroda@gmail.com
Summary
Incorporated in Aug.84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Inve...
Read More
Reports by Nakoda Ltd
