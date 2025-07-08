iifl-logo
Nakoda Ltd Share Price Live

0.05
(-50.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|09:29:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.05
  • Day's High0.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.1
  • Day's Low0.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-17.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nakoda Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-17.38

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nakoda Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nakoda Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nakoda Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nakoda Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Equity Capital

150

150

150

223

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-566.06

-487.35

-174.86

468.83

Net Worth

-416.06

-337.35

-24.86

691.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Revenue

32.42

34.43

1,477.12

2,764.4

yoy growth (%)

-5.83

-97.66

-46.56

15.97

Raw materials

-27.92

-180.17

-1,603.11

-2,478.13

As % of sales

86.1

523.2

108.52

89.64

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.27

-10.28

-8.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Profit before tax

-78.68

-245.05

-716.68

92.7

Depreciation

-80.46

-84.58

-46.85

-31.03

Tax paid

0

106

0

-18.54

Working capital

4.59

-194.32

-726.82

483.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.83

-97.66

-46.56

15.97

Op profit growth

-99.85

-58.34

-343.07

21.07

EBIT growth

-67.86

-44.45

-385.46

26.41

Net profit growth

-43.41

-80.59

-1,066.46

24.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

3,125.29

2,892.83

2,432.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,125.29

2,892.83

2,432.29

Other Operating Income

5.23

4.9

5.84

Other Income

10.34

4.63

20.72

Nakoda Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nakoda Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B G Jain

Joint MD & CFO

D B Jain

Director

R K Gupta

Director

A K Jain

Director

Poonam Khandelwal

Registered Office

Block No 1 & 12-16,

Village Karanj Taluka Mandvi,

Gujarat - 394110

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: info@nakodaltd.com

Registrar Office

10 Aram Apartment,

12 Sampatrao Colony, Alkapuri,

Vadodara-390007

Tel: 91-265-2339397

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsltdbaroda@gmail.com

Summary

Incorporated in Aug.84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Inve...
Reports by Nakoda Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nakoda Ltd share price today?

The Nakoda Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nakoda Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nakoda Ltd is ₹1.50 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nakoda Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nakoda Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nakoda Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nakoda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nakoda Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Nakoda Ltd?

Nakoda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -65.34%, 3 Years at -44.97%, 1 Year at -87.50%, 6 Month at -66.67%, 3 Month at -50.00% and 1 Month at -50.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nakoda Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nakoda Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

