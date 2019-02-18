iifl-logo
Nakoda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(-50.00%)
Feb 18, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Profit before tax

-78.68

-245.05

-716.68

92.7

Depreciation

-80.46

-84.58

-46.85

-31.03

Tax paid

0

106

0

-18.54

Working capital

4.59

-194.32

-726.82

483.27

Other operating items

Operating

-154.54

-417.94

-1,490.35

526.39

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-2.14

-0.21

0.18

Free cash flow

-154.69

-420.09

-1,490.56

526.57

Equity raised

-974.72

-523.16

1,083.65

888.74

Investing

1.86

-22.88

42.32

0.44

Financing

19.67

116.76

413.93

674

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,107.89

-849.38

49.33

2,089.75

