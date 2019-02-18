Nakoda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-78.68
-245.05
-716.68
92.7
Depreciation
-80.46
-84.58
-46.85
-31.03
Tax paid
0
106
0
-18.54
Working capital
4.59
-194.32
-726.82
483.27
Other operating items
Operating
-154.54
-417.94
-1,490.35
526.39
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-2.14
-0.21
0.18
Free cash flow
-154.69
-420.09
-1,490.56
526.57
Equity raised
-974.72
-523.16
1,083.65
888.74
Investing
1.86
-22.88
42.32
0.44
Financing
19.67
116.76
413.93
674
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,107.89
-849.38
49.33
2,089.75
