iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nakoda Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(-50.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|09:29:12 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakoda Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Revenue

32.42

34.43

1,477.12

2,764.4

yoy growth (%)

-5.83

-97.66

-46.56

15.97

Raw materials

-27.92

-180.17

-1,603.11

-2,478.13

As % of sales

86.1

523.2

108.52

89.64

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.27

-10.28

-8.77

As % of sales

7.57

6.61

0.69

0.31

Other costs

-2.3

-24.6

-278.15

-106.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.09

71.44

18.83

3.87

Operating profit

-0.25

-172.62

-414.41

170.48

OPM

-0.77

-501.25

-28.05

6.16

Depreciation

-80.46

-84.58

-46.85

-31.03

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.28

-276.04

-61.65

Other income

2.06

12.43

20.62

14.9

Profit before tax

-78.68

-245.05

-716.68

92.7

Taxes

0

106

0

-18.54

Tax rate

0

-43.25

0

-20

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-78.68

-139.04

-716.68

74.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-78.68

-139.04

-716.68

74.15

yoy growth (%)

-43.41

-80.59

-1,066.46

24.44

NPM

-242.62

-403.75

-48.51

2.68

Nakoda : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakoda Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.