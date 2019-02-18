Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Revenue
32.42
34.43
1,477.12
2,764.4
yoy growth (%)
-5.83
-97.66
-46.56
15.97
Raw materials
-27.92
-180.17
-1,603.11
-2,478.13
As % of sales
86.1
523.2
108.52
89.64
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.27
-10.28
-8.77
As % of sales
7.57
6.61
0.69
0.31
Other costs
-2.3
-24.6
-278.15
-106.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.09
71.44
18.83
3.87
Operating profit
-0.25
-172.62
-414.41
170.48
OPM
-0.77
-501.25
-28.05
6.16
Depreciation
-80.46
-84.58
-46.85
-31.03
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.28
-276.04
-61.65
Other income
2.06
12.43
20.62
14.9
Profit before tax
-78.68
-245.05
-716.68
92.7
Taxes
0
106
0
-18.54
Tax rate
0
-43.25
0
-20
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-78.68
-139.04
-716.68
74.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-78.68
-139.04
-716.68
74.15
yoy growth (%)
-43.41
-80.59
-1,066.46
24.44
NPM
-242.62
-403.75
-48.51
2.68
