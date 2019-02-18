Nakoda Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
150
150
150
223
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-566.06
-487.35
-174.86
468.83
Net Worth
-416.06
-337.35
-24.86
691.83
Minority Interest
Debt
1,888.47
1,888.04
1,802.58
1,814.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
38.03
12.33
12.33
Total Liabilities
1,472.41
1,588.72
1,790.05
2,519.05
Fixed Assets
346.72
429.41
577.34
621.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.92
48.06
70.94
28.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
93.68
131.71
0
0
Networking Capital
978.7
972.96
1,137.81
1,623.85
Inventories
14.91
14.03
8.19
528.51
Inventory Days
167.81
148.7
2.02
69.78
Sundry Debtors
873.7
868.59
1,047.16
977.09
Debtor Days
9,833.71
9,206.05
258.75
129.01
Other Current Assets
105.01
106.89
114.75
131.89
Sundry Creditors
-9.22
-10.59
-24.63
-1.07
Creditor Days
103.77
112.24
6.08
0.14
Other Current Liabilities
-5.7
-5.96
-7.66
-12.57
Cash
3.4
6.59
3.97
244.73
Total Assets
1,472.42
1,588.73
1,790.06
2,519.05
