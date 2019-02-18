Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.79
-45.56
6.27
17.33
Op profit growth
-60.34
-348.8
7.75
45.36
EBIT growth
-46.74
-388.16
19.44
26.35
Net profit growth
-81.12
-1,161.71
20.85
22.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-501.25
-27.87
6.09
6.01
EBIT margin
-710.76
-29.43
5.56
4.94
Net profit margin
-403.75
-47.18
2.41
2.12
RoCE
-13.77
-18.52
5.83
6.18
RoNW
15.65
-60.68
2.94
3.36
RoA
-1.95
-7.42
0.63
0.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.63
-24.63
2.29
2.84
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.25
Cash EPS
-7.45
-26.11
1.27
0.96
Book value per share
-11.24
-3.55
23.79
23.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.06
-0.05
5.68
4.36
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.05
10.17
12.92
P/B
-0.02
-0.4
0.54
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
-11.8
-5.1
12.42
11.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.03
Tax payout
-43.25
0
-21.27
-21.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10,357.83
244.72
109.64
87.66
Inventory days
172.28
83.88
84.16
66.42
Creditor days
-111.47
-13.09
-5.26
-7.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
866.13
1.64
-2.2
-2.2
Net debt / equity
-5.57
-19.31
2.76
3.83
Net debt / op. profit
-10.9
-4.73
11.29
10.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-523.2
-108.16
-89.25
-87.53
Employee costs
-6.61
-0.76
-0.43
-1.11
Other costs
-71.44
-18.94
-4.21
-5.32
