Nakoda Ltd Key Ratios

0.05
(-50.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|09:29:12 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.79

-45.56

6.27

17.33

Op profit growth

-60.34

-348.8

7.75

45.36

EBIT growth

-46.74

-388.16

19.44

26.35

Net profit growth

-81.12

-1,161.71

20.85

22.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-501.25

-27.87

6.09

6.01

EBIT margin

-710.76

-29.43

5.56

4.94

Net profit margin

-403.75

-47.18

2.41

2.12

RoCE

-13.77

-18.52

5.83

6.18

RoNW

15.65

-60.68

2.94

3.36

RoA

-1.95

-7.42

0.63

0.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.63

-24.63

2.29

2.84

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.25

Cash EPS

-7.45

-26.11

1.27

0.96

Book value per share

-11.24

-3.55

23.79

23.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.06

-0.05

5.68

4.36

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.05

10.17

12.92

P/B

-0.02

-0.4

0.54

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

-11.8

-5.1

12.42

11.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.03

Tax payout

-43.25

0

-21.27

-21.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10,357.83

244.72

109.64

87.66

Inventory days

172.28

83.88

84.16

66.42

Creditor days

-111.47

-13.09

-5.26

-7.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

866.13

1.64

-2.2

-2.2

Net debt / equity

-5.57

-19.31

2.76

3.83

Net debt / op. profit

-10.9

-4.73

11.29

10.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-523.2

-108.16

-89.25

-87.53

Employee costs

-6.61

-0.76

-0.43

-1.11

Other costs

-71.44

-18.94

-4.21

-5.32

