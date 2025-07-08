Nakoda Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Aug.84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Investment. NTIL is managed by chairman G P Shah and managing director B G Jain.In Jul.92, the company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue of 11 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 60 to part-finance the setting up of a texturised and draw twisted filament yarn project at Surat and to augment long-term working capital. Total fund requirement was estimated at Rs 11.25 cr.NTIL trades in yarn and has established its own texturising plant at Silvassa. It now processes polyester yarn (twisting and texturising). The company has a large market network in major weaving centres such as Surat, Bombay, Madhavnagar and Ahmedabad.The company has put up a POY project with annual capacity of 10000 M T at Karang for which the total capital outlay is Rs 21.50 crores. The commercial production of the second phase has commenced. During the year 1998-99, the company has installed capacity of POY plant to 12,500 M.P.T.A. by balancing equipments. It has revolutionalised packing system by introducing Eco Pack and also has enhanced production process to match intersectional capacity.