SectorTextiles
Open₹19.5
Prev. Close₹18.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹19.5
Day's Low₹19.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-71.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Preference Capital
1.82
1.66
1.52
1.38
Reserves
3.2
15.29
35.32
49.17
Net Worth
16.66
28.59
48.48
62.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.25
130.99
142.26
142.78
yoy growth (%)
-64.68
-7.91
-0.36
25.65
Raw materials
-31.7
-81.28
-89.51
-78.4
As % of sales
68.52
62.04
62.92
54.91
Employee costs
-11.33
-20.7
-21.11
-22.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.63
-11.36
-8.4
-2
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.22
-3.29
-3.7
Tax paid
-12.38
2.9
1.11
0.47
Working capital
-9.38
0.67
-0.16
6.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.68
-7.91
-0.36
25.65
Op profit growth
-18,683.29
-98.82
-66.17
82.47
EBIT growth
318.17
-357.39
-87.41
188.4
Net profit growth
312.33
19.07
235.65
-65.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
9.99
83.46
46.26
131
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
9.99
83.46
46.26
131
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.15
0.25
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
B K Patodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Banwarilal Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
N K Bafna
Independent Non Exe. Director
V. N.Balakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
C. K. Gopalakrishnan Nair
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Umang Patodia
Summary
GTN Textiles Limited, incorporated in March, 2005, is engaged primarily in manufacture and Sale of cotton yarn and realty segment. The Company was registered as Medium Enterprises - Manufacturing on 14th August 2020 as per the registration certificate obtained from Udyam portal of Ministry of MSME. A modest takeover of a spinning factory in 1966. A humble dream that became a global reality. Spinning to greater heights and glory. And today, GTN Textiles LTD makes fine and superfine count yarns. Specialised products widely sought after across the entire world. The Company has a production line devoted to the traditional spinning method that allows manufacture of yarn of various counts ranging from Ne 20s to Ne 160s. Permutations and combinations in the spinning and finishing processes, result in yarns of varied qualities for specific end uses. Special processes are used in the manufacture of ring spun products like High Twist yarn, Reverse Twist yarn and Gassed yarn etc.GTN Group is equipped to supply 100% Cotton Yarn Slubs of Short/Medium/Long slub patterns of yarn counts Ne20s to Ne60s from Premium Raw Cotton blends meant for both Knitting and Weaving Applications. It supply Twisted/Gassed yarns and Greige Knitted fabrics as well as per customers specifications. It also supplies Weft Knitted fabrics of any patterns such as Single Jersey, Interlock, Rib, Fleece, Pique, honey comb etc. made out of 100% Cotton, Cotton + Elaspan from our premium raw cotton blends as per customer
The GTN Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTN Textiles Ltd is ₹22.70 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of GTN Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 11 Jan ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTN Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTN Textiles Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘22
GTN Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.93%, 3 Years at 22.92%, 1 Year at 153.25%, 6 Month at 130.77%, 3 Month at 116.67% and 1 Month at 52.34%.
