iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTN Textiles Ltd Share Price

19.5
(4.84%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:21:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.5
  • Day's High19.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close18.6
  • Day's Low19.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-71.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GTN Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

19.5

Prev. Close

18.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

19.5

Day's Low

19.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-71.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GTN Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GTN Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GTN Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 36.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GTN Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

Preference Capital

1.82

1.66

1.52

1.38

Reserves

3.2

15.29

35.32

49.17

Net Worth

16.66

28.59

48.48

62.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

46.25

130.99

142.26

142.78

yoy growth (%)

-64.68

-7.91

-0.36

25.65

Raw materials

-31.7

-81.28

-89.51

-78.4

As % of sales

68.52

62.04

62.92

54.91

Employee costs

-11.33

-20.7

-21.11

-22.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.63

-11.36

-8.4

-2

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.22

-3.29

-3.7

Tax paid

-12.38

2.9

1.11

0.47

Working capital

-9.38

0.67

-0.16

6.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.68

-7.91

-0.36

25.65

Op profit growth

-18,683.29

-98.82

-66.17

82.47

EBIT growth

318.17

-357.39

-87.41

188.4

Net profit growth

312.33

19.07

235.65

-65.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

9.99

83.46

46.26

131

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

9.99

83.46

46.26

131

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

0.15

0.25

0.4

View Annually Results

GTN Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GTN Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

B K Patodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Banwarilal Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

N K Bafna

Independent Non Exe. Director

V. N.Balakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

C. K. Gopalakrishnan Nair

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kalpana Mahesh Thakker

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Umang Patodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTN Textiles Ltd

Summary

GTN Textiles Limited, incorporated in March, 2005, is engaged primarily in manufacture and Sale of cotton yarn and realty segment. The Company was registered as Medium Enterprises - Manufacturing on 14th August 2020 as per the registration certificate obtained from Udyam portal of Ministry of MSME. A modest takeover of a spinning factory in 1966. A humble dream that became a global reality. Spinning to greater heights and glory. And today, GTN Textiles LTD makes fine and superfine count yarns. Specialised products widely sought after across the entire world. The Company has a production line devoted to the traditional spinning method that allows manufacture of yarn of various counts ranging from Ne 20s to Ne 160s. Permutations and combinations in the spinning and finishing processes, result in yarns of varied qualities for specific end uses. Special processes are used in the manufacture of ring spun products like High Twist yarn, Reverse Twist yarn and Gassed yarn etc.GTN Group is equipped to supply 100% Cotton Yarn Slubs of Short/Medium/Long slub patterns of yarn counts Ne20s to Ne60s from Premium Raw Cotton blends meant for both Knitting and Weaving Applications. It supply Twisted/Gassed yarns and Greige Knitted fabrics as well as per customers specifications. It also supplies Weft Knitted fabrics of any patterns such as Single Jersey, Interlock, Rib, Fleece, Pique, honey comb etc. made out of 100% Cotton, Cotton + Elaspan from our premium raw cotton blends as per customer
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GTN Textiles Ltd share price today?

The GTN Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTN Textiles Ltd is ₹22.70 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTN Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTN Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTN Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTN Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTN Textiles Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the CAGR of GTN Textiles Ltd?

GTN Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.93%, 3 Years at 22.92%, 1 Year at 153.25%, 6 Month at 130.77%, 3 Month at 116.67% and 1 Month at 52.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTN Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTN Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR GTN Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.