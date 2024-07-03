Summary

GTN Textiles Limited, incorporated in March, 2005, is engaged primarily in manufacture and Sale of cotton yarn and realty segment. The Company was registered as Medium Enterprises - Manufacturing on 14th August 2020 as per the registration certificate obtained from Udyam portal of Ministry of MSME. A modest takeover of a spinning factory in 1966. A humble dream that became a global reality. Spinning to greater heights and glory. And today, GTN Textiles LTD makes fine and superfine count yarns. Specialised products widely sought after across the entire world. The Company has a production line devoted to the traditional spinning method that allows manufacture of yarn of various counts ranging from Ne 20s to Ne 160s. Permutations and combinations in the spinning and finishing processes, result in yarns of varied qualities for specific end uses. Special processes are used in the manufacture of ring spun products like High Twist yarn, Reverse Twist yarn and Gassed yarn etc.GTN Group is equipped to supply 100% Cotton Yarn Slubs of Short/Medium/Long slub patterns of yarn counts Ne20s to Ne60s from Premium Raw Cotton blends meant for both Knitting and Weaving Applications. It supply Twisted/Gassed yarns and Greige Knitted fabrics as well as per customers specifications. It also supplies Weft Knitted fabrics of any patterns such as Single Jersey, Interlock, Rib, Fleece, Pique, honey comb etc. made out of 100% Cotton, Cotton + Elaspan from our premium raw cotton blends as per customer

