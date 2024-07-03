iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.5
(4.84%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:21:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

9.99

67.09

29.62

101.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

9.99

67.09

29.62

101.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

0.11

0.17

0.28

Total Income

0

10.01

67.2

29.79

102.01

Total Expenditure

10.09

11.6

67.72

37.52

103.2

PBIDT

-10.09

-1.59

-0.52

-7.73

-1.19

Interest

0

2.43

8.33

6.67

6.81

PBDT

-10.09

-4.02

-8.85

-14.4

-8

Depreciation

0

0.71

2.26

2.34

2.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.09

-4.73

-11.11

-16.74

-10.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.09

-4.73

-11.11

-16.74

-10.4

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.09

-0.7

-0.37

-0.04

-0.16

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-4.03

-10.74

-16.7

-10.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.67

-4.06

-9.54

-14.38

-8.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

11.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-15.91

-0.77

-26.09

-1.16

PBDTM(%)

0

-40.24

-13.19

-48.61

-7.86

PATM(%)

0

-47.34

-16.55

-56.51

-10.22

