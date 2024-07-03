GTN Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
9.99
67.09
29.62
101.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
9.99
67.09
29.62
101.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.11
0.17
0.28
Total Income
0
10.01
67.2
29.79
102.01
Total Expenditure
10.09
11.6
67.72
37.52
103.2
PBIDT
-10.09
-1.59
-0.52
-7.73
-1.19
Interest
0
2.43
8.33
6.67
6.81
PBDT
-10.09
-4.02
-8.85
-14.4
-8
Depreciation
0
0.71
2.26
2.34
2.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.09
-4.73
-11.11
-16.74
-10.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.09
-4.73
-11.11
-16.74
-10.4
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.09
-0.7
-0.37
-0.04
-0.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-4.03
-10.74
-16.7
-10.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.67
-4.06
-9.54
-14.38
-8.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-15.91
-0.77
-26.09
-1.16
PBDTM(%)
0
-40.24
-13.19
-48.61
-7.86
PATM(%)
0
-47.34
-16.55
-56.51
-10.22
