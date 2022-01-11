GTN Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.64
11.64
11.64
11.64
Preference Capital
1.82
1.66
1.52
1.38
Reserves
3.2
15.29
35.32
49.17
Net Worth
16.66
28.59
48.48
62.19
Minority Interest
Debt
43.25
24.37
71.62
70.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.98
1.7
4.29
5.48
Total Liabilities
60.89
54.66
124.39
138.65
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.07
115.24
118.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.65
19.65
19.65
19.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.78
0.78
0.78
0.78
Networking Capital
40.3
33.68
-15.62
-2.01
Inventories
0
0.13
8.35
9.21
Inventory Days
72.67
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.66
2.24
Debtor Days
17.67
Other Current Assets
93.77
98.26
3.38
4.5
Sundry Creditors
-7.54
-3.49
-9.02
-4.26
Creditor Days
33.61
Other Current Liabilities
-45.93
-61.22
-20.99
-13.7
Cash
0.16
0.48
4.33
2.03
Total Assets
60.9
54.66
124.38
138.65
