|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.25
25.65
-25.69
Op profit growth
-99.6
82.47
102.94
EBIT growth
-132.38
188.4
-1,333.54
Net profit growth
140.8
150.02
-75.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.03
8.31
5.72
2.09
EBIT margin
-2.12
6.01
2.62
-0.15
Net profit margin
-7.7
-2.93
-1.47
-4.56
RoCE
-1.87
5.58
2.58
RoNW
-3.15
-1.19
-0.92
RoA
-1.69
-0.68
-0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.67
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.44
-6.78
-4.8
-9.58
Book value per share
63.78
73.75
77.17
1
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.86
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.65
-2.23
-3.75
-1.03
P/B
0.11
0.2
0.23
9.89
EV/EBIDTA
149.19
6.05
10.69
18.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.55
-23.5
-32.8
-26.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.27
33.12
48.79
Inventory days
103.73
102.07
113.46
Creditor days
-118.01
-137.36
-157.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.32
-0.81
-0.3
0.02
Net debt / equity
0.77
0.66
0.58
53.64
Net debt / op. profit
1,216.7
4.78
8.1
19.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.04
-54.91
-56.62
-59.8
Employee costs
-15.8
-15.94
-17.67
-17
Other costs
-22.11
-20.83
-19.97
-21.08
