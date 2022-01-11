iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Textiles Ltd Key Ratios

19.5
(4.84%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:21:27 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.25

25.65

-25.69

Op profit growth

-99.6

82.47

102.94

EBIT growth

-132.38

188.4

-1,333.54

Net profit growth

140.8

150.02

-75.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.03

8.31

5.72

2.09

EBIT margin

-2.12

6.01

2.62

-0.15

Net profit margin

-7.7

-2.93

-1.47

-4.56

RoCE

-1.87

5.58

2.58

RoNW

-3.15

-1.19

-0.92

RoA

-1.69

-0.68

-0.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.67

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.44

-6.78

-4.8

-9.58

Book value per share

63.78

73.75

77.17

1

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.86

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.65

-2.23

-3.75

-1.03

P/B

0.11

0.2

0.23

9.89

EV/EBIDTA

149.19

6.05

10.69

18.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.55

-23.5

-32.8

-26.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.27

33.12

48.79

Inventory days

103.73

102.07

113.46

Creditor days

-118.01

-137.36

-157.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.32

-0.81

-0.3

0.02

Net debt / equity

0.77

0.66

0.58

53.64

Net debt / op. profit

1,216.7

4.78

8.1

19.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.04

-54.91

-56.62

-59.8

Employee costs

-15.8

-15.94

-17.67

-17

Other costs

-22.11

-20.83

-19.97

-21.08



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696










