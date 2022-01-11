iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTN Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.5
(4.84%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:21:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTN Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

46.25

130.99

142.26

142.78

yoy growth (%)

-64.68

-7.91

-0.36

25.65

Raw materials

-31.7

-81.28

-89.51

-78.4

As % of sales

68.52

62.04

62.92

54.91

Employee costs

-11.33

-20.7

-21.11

-22.76

As % of sales

24.49

15.8

14.84

15.94

Other costs

-12.01

-28.96

-27.61

-29.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.97

22.11

19.41

20.83

Operating profit

-8.78

0.04

4.01

11.86

OPM

-19

0.03

2.82

8.31

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.22

-3.29

-3.7

Interest expense

-8.99

-8.58

-9.48

-10.6

Other income

0.24

0.39

0.35

0.43

Profit before tax

-20.63

-11.36

-8.4

-2

Taxes

-12.38

2.9

1.11

0.47

Tax rate

60.05

-25.55

-13.25

-23.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-33.01

-8.46

-7.29

-1.53

Exceptional items

-2.98

-0.27

-0.03

-0.64

Net profit

-36

-8.73

-7.33

-2.18

yoy growth (%)

312.33

19.07

235.65

-65.32

NPM

-77.83

-6.66

-5.15

-1.53

GTN Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GTN Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.