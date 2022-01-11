Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.25
130.99
142.26
142.78
yoy growth (%)
-64.68
-7.91
-0.36
25.65
Raw materials
-31.7
-81.28
-89.51
-78.4
As % of sales
68.52
62.04
62.92
54.91
Employee costs
-11.33
-20.7
-21.11
-22.76
As % of sales
24.49
15.8
14.84
15.94
Other costs
-12.01
-28.96
-27.61
-29.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.97
22.11
19.41
20.83
Operating profit
-8.78
0.04
4.01
11.86
OPM
-19
0.03
2.82
8.31
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.22
-3.29
-3.7
Interest expense
-8.99
-8.58
-9.48
-10.6
Other income
0.24
0.39
0.35
0.43
Profit before tax
-20.63
-11.36
-8.4
-2
Taxes
-12.38
2.9
1.11
0.47
Tax rate
60.05
-25.55
-13.25
-23.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-33.01
-8.46
-7.29
-1.53
Exceptional items
-2.98
-0.27
-0.03
-0.64
Net profit
-36
-8.73
-7.33
-2.18
yoy growth (%)
312.33
19.07
235.65
-65.32
NPM
-77.83
-6.66
-5.15
-1.53
