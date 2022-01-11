iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.5
(4.84%)
Jan 11, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.63

-11.36

-8.4

-2

Depreciation

-3.08

-3.22

-3.29

-3.7

Tax paid

-12.38

2.9

1.11

0.47

Working capital

-9.38

0.67

-0.16

6.08

Other operating items

Operating

-45.48

-11.01

-10.75

0.83

Capital expenditure

-0.34

0.25

-2.62

-7.56

Free cash flow

-45.82

-10.75

-13.37

-6.73

Equity raised

168.81

182.41

189.47

185.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

61.51

45.2

28.41

35.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

184.49

216.85

204.5

214.38

