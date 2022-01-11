GTN Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.63
-11.36
-8.4
-2
Depreciation
-3.08
-3.22
-3.29
-3.7
Tax paid
-12.38
2.9
1.11
0.47
Working capital
-9.38
0.67
-0.16
6.08
Other operating items
Operating
-45.48
-11.01
-10.75
0.83
Capital expenditure
-0.34
0.25
-2.62
-7.56
Free cash flow
-45.82
-10.75
-13.37
-6.73
Equity raised
168.81
182.41
189.47
185.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
61.51
45.2
28.41
35.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
184.49
216.85
204.5
214.38
