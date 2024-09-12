Newspaper Publication regarding 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th September 2024 at 11.30AM (IST) Outcome of 19th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 12 Sept 2024 at 11.30AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for 19th AGM held on Thursday 12 Sept 2024 at 11.30AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)