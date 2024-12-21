Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.12.2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.8.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 along with Auditors report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024