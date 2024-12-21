|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21.12.2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.8.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 along with Auditors report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|GTN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.2.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.