To the Members of GTN Textiles Ltd

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GTN Textiles Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of equity, the Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements")

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March, 2024, and its loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Matters Relating to Going Concern

4. The Company has incurred total comprehensive loss of Rs.1,209 lakhs after considering net loss of Rs 1,204 lakhs from discontinued operations and total cash loss of Rs 1,354 lakhs from discontinued operations during the year ended 31

March, 2024. The net worth is eroded as on that date and Companys accounts with lenders were classified as substandard as of 31 March, 2021 due to irregularity in debt servicing. This situation indicated earlier on material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The Company had sold part of its Property Plant and

Equipment (PPE) and the remaining PPE are classified under Asset held for Sale and the Company is proposing to sell its entire land (after demolition of building thereon). Based on the information and explanation provided in Note

No 39 of the audited standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 and discussions held with

Management, post-sale of assets, with debt free status and available surplus fund, the Management intends to carry on outsourcing of cotton yarn manufacturing/ trading in cotton yarn or any other business as permitted in Objects clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response The Company has classifiedits non-current assets as held for sale and presented them separately in the balance sheet. The Company has also presented the business as a discontinued operation in the statement of profit and loss. The accounting for assets held for sale and discontinued operations contains several judgments that affect the timing of recognition, presentation in the statement of profit and loss, and measurement of balance sheet items. The accounting for assets held for sale and discontinued operations related to the manufacturing business is considered a key audit matter given the significant judgments involved and the potential impact on the presentation of the Companys financial performance. We read the sale agreement for the textile business and assessed whether the classification as held for sale or discontinued operations was in accordance with the relevant accounting standards. period liabilities and contingent liabilities relating to the the accounting treatment. The divestment of the manufacturing business is a We assessed managements valuation of other assets, complex transaction that spans an extended from the initiation of the sales process to finalization and manufacturing business and evaluated the consistency of expiration of agreed commitments. We traced the disclosures in the standalone financial statements to the underlying accounting records and supporting documentation.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Board of Directors Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles generally thefinancial position,financial accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and contentofthestandalonefinancialstatements, including the dis -closures, and whetherthestandalonefinancialstatements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure - A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theInd AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company do not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company did not declare or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

B. The Company does not have any Intangible Assets. b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which its Property, Plant and Equipment are verified at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and

Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification of Property, Plant and Equipment.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

. ii. a. The Company does not hold any inventory during the year hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no working capital facilities sanctioned/ available to the company from its bankers on the basis of security of current assets and hence there is no requirement for submission of any quarterly statements to bankers.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to rules prescribed by the Government of India for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. However, we have not made any detailed examination of the records.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular is in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from date they become payable;

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute and the same being contested by the company. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Companys accounts are classified as NPA by banks, the time and amount of default are as follows:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs in Lakhs) Whether principal or Interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks if any Working Capital loan and Term loan Central Bank of India 1176.63 Principal Interest From September 2023 onwards Company has requested the lenders to issue 1804.72 From September 2023 onwards State Bank of India 529.51 Principal From September 2023 onwards NOC and permit sale of the land and to repay their dues from the sale proceeds 339.56 Interest From September 2023 onwards

b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

d. On examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which has been used for long-term purposes hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting of the purpose for which amount raised under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) under section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act Accordingly, reporting of the purpose for which amount raised under clause 3 (ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year Company has not noticed any fraud by the Company or on the Company.

b. No reportable fraud has been committed by the Company hence Form ADT-4 has not been filed by the auditors as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. During the year Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints to be considered by the auditors.

xii. Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable xiii. All transactions entered by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the standalonefinancialstatements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. a. Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b. We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued by the Internal auditors for the period under audit xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), & (b) of the Order is not applicable and Company is not a Core Investment Company and there is no core investment company within the group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,354 Lakhs which is from discontinued operations during the year ended 31 March, 2024 and Rs.2,005 lakhs considering cash loss of Rs. 1,673 lakhs from discontinued operations during immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financialstatements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, as reported in the "Matters relating to Going Concern" paragraph we report that the Company has incurred total comprehensive loss of Rs.1,209 Lakhs and total cash loss of Rs 1,354 Lakhs and net worth is eroded as on that date and Companys accounts with Lenders were classified as sub-standard with effect from 31st March 2021 due to irregularity in working capital account. This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However as per the information and explanations provided by the Company in the Note No. 39 of audited standalone financial statements and various actions initiated by the Company to have sustainable level of debt and there being apparent positivity shown in this regard, our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 which deals Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under Paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 19 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of GTN Textiles Ltd ("the Company") as at 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as at on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that,

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statementsandsuchinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.