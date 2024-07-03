Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹109.49
Prev. Close₹109.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹182.75
Day's High₹109.49
Day's Low₹104.03
52 Week's High₹132.3
52 Week's Low₹50.3
Book Value₹59.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)869.77
P/E16.65
EPS6.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.35
8.35
8.35
8.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
460.1
422.62
410.23
357.5
Net Worth
468.45
430.97
418.58
365.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.36
298.32
278.64
276.69
yoy growth (%)
-15.74
7.06
0.7
13.66
Raw materials
-103.24
-138.63
-137.51
-118.27
As % of sales
41.07
46.47
49.35
42.74
Employee costs
-10.94
-13.46
-10.07
-9.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.6
36.86
59.3
55.58
Depreciation
-17.86
-17.66
-13.17
-12.43
Tax paid
-5.27
-2.32
-19.04
-15.87
Working capital
41.7
67.75
-6.34
-43.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.74
7.06
0.7
13.66
Op profit growth
17.06
-16.15
-2.37
12.3
EBIT growth
5.31
-29.01
8.05
-1.98
Net profit growth
-62.47
-14.2
1.37
-6.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
383.26
387.4
430.88
257.81
310.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
383.26
387.4
430.88
257.81
310.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.94
9.88
12.31
16.33
17.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishnakumar M Jhunjhunwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parantap Dave
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shreya Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Paulo Manuel Ferreira Moura De Castro
Executive Director
Neha Jhunjhunwala
Executive Director
Kanav Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Shashikant Abhyankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Kishore Jhamvar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Sharma
Summary
Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (formerly known as Sarla Polyester Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993. Beginning as a manufacturer of commodity yarns, the Company established itself as a manufacturer of specialized and higher value added yarns. Their strength lies in customizing the product as per each individual requirements and specifications. The Company is a 100% EOU engaged in the manufacturing and export of polyester and nylon textured, twisted and dyed yarns, covered yarns, high tenacity yarns and sewing thread. The manufacturing facilities are situated outside Mumbai in Silvassa and Vapi. Apart from this, the Company manufactures polyester and nylon yarns. It has two segments: manufacturing and processing of synthetic yarn, and wind power generation. It has an installed capacity of 11, 700 tons per annum for manufacturing yarns in Silvassa and 2,400 tons per annum for a dyeing unit at Vapi. The Companys products include polyester, polyamide (nylon), texturized, twisted, dyed, medium/ high-tenacity nylon/flat yarns, nylon/mono filament yarns, polyester/nylon, spandex/lycra yarn and dyed synthetics yarn. With clients in all major countries across the globe, SPFL has developed a strong customer base. See Global Presence. Over the years, SPFL has expanded its activities within India as well as overseas through creation of new facilities and the expansion of existing facilities, with the primary objective of establishing closeness to customers to provide quick an
The Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is ₹869.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is 16.65 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹132.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.29%, 3 Years at 19.30%, 1 Year at 98.21%, 6 Month at 4.04%, 3 Month at 27.06% and 1 Month at 9.99%.
