Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Share Price

104.16
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.49
  • Day's High109.49
  • 52 Wk High132.3
  • Prev. Close109.51
  • Day's Low104.03
  • 52 Wk Low 50.3
  • Turnover (lac)182.75
  • P/E16.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value59.91
  • EPS6.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)869.77
  • Div. Yield0
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.56%

Institutions: 1.56%

Non-Institutions: 41.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.35

8.35

8.35

8.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

460.1

422.62

410.23

357.5

Net Worth

468.45

430.97

418.58

365.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.36

298.32

278.64

276.69

yoy growth (%)

-15.74

7.06

0.7

13.66

Raw materials

-103.24

-138.63

-137.51

-118.27

As % of sales

41.07

46.47

49.35

42.74

Employee costs

-10.94

-13.46

-10.07

-9.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.6

36.86

59.3

55.58

Depreciation

-17.86

-17.66

-13.17

-12.43

Tax paid

-5.27

-2.32

-19.04

-15.87

Working capital

41.7

67.75

-6.34

-43.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.74

7.06

0.7

13.66

Op profit growth

17.06

-16.15

-2.37

12.3

EBIT growth

5.31

-29.01

8.05

-1.98

Net profit growth

-62.47

-14.2

1.37

-6.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

383.26

387.4

430.88

257.81

310.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

383.26

387.4

430.88

257.81

310.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.94

9.88

12.31

16.33

17.54

View Annually Results

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishnakumar M Jhunjhunwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parantap Dave

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shreya Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Paulo Manuel Ferreira Moura De Castro

Executive Director

Neha Jhunjhunwala

Executive Director

Kanav Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Shashikant Abhyankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Kishore Jhamvar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd

Summary

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (formerly known as Sarla Polyester Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993. Beginning as a manufacturer of commodity yarns, the Company established itself as a manufacturer of specialized and higher value added yarns. Their strength lies in customizing the product as per each individual requirements and specifications. The Company is a 100% EOU engaged in the manufacturing and export of polyester and nylon textured, twisted and dyed yarns, covered yarns, high tenacity yarns and sewing thread. The manufacturing facilities are situated outside Mumbai in Silvassa and Vapi. Apart from this, the Company manufactures polyester and nylon yarns. It has two segments: manufacturing and processing of synthetic yarn, and wind power generation. It has an installed capacity of 11, 700 tons per annum for manufacturing yarns in Silvassa and 2,400 tons per annum for a dyeing unit at Vapi. The Companys products include polyester, polyamide (nylon), texturized, twisted, dyed, medium/ high-tenacity nylon/flat yarns, nylon/mono filament yarns, polyester/nylon, spandex/lycra yarn and dyed synthetics yarn. With clients in all major countries across the globe, SPFL has developed a strong customer base. See Global Presence. Over the years, SPFL has expanded its activities within India as well as overseas through creation of new facilities and the expansion of existing facilities, with the primary objective of establishing closeness to customers to provide quick an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd share price today?

The Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is ₹869.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is 16.65 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹132.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd?

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.29%, 3 Years at 19.30%, 1 Year at 98.21%, 6 Month at 4.04%, 3 Month at 27.06% and 1 Month at 9.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.67 %
Institutions - 1.57 %
Public - 41.76 %

