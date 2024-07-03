Summary

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (formerly known as Sarla Polyester Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993. Beginning as a manufacturer of commodity yarns, the Company established itself as a manufacturer of specialized and higher value added yarns. Their strength lies in customizing the product as per each individual requirements and specifications. The Company is a 100% EOU engaged in the manufacturing and export of polyester and nylon textured, twisted and dyed yarns, covered yarns, high tenacity yarns and sewing thread. The manufacturing facilities are situated outside Mumbai in Silvassa and Vapi. Apart from this, the Company manufactures polyester and nylon yarns. It has two segments: manufacturing and processing of synthetic yarn, and wind power generation. It has an installed capacity of 11, 700 tons per annum for manufacturing yarns in Silvassa and 2,400 tons per annum for a dyeing unit at Vapi. The Companys products include polyester, polyamide (nylon), texturized, twisted, dyed, medium/ high-tenacity nylon/flat yarns, nylon/mono filament yarns, polyester/nylon, spandex/lycra yarn and dyed synthetics yarn. With clients in all major countries across the globe, SPFL has developed a strong customer base. See Global Presence. Over the years, SPFL has expanded its activities within India as well as overseas through creation of new facilities and the expansion of existing facilities, with the primary objective of establishing closeness to customers to provide quick an

Read More