|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 2023-2024 to be held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of lndia. Enclosed herewith is the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting along with the Annual Report of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) Enclosed is proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Enclosed is the disclosure of voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
