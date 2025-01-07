Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.36
298.32
278.64
276.69
yoy growth (%)
-15.74
7.06
0.7
13.66
Raw materials
-103.24
-138.63
-137.51
-118.27
As % of sales
41.07
46.47
49.35
42.74
Employee costs
-10.94
-13.46
-10.07
-9.23
As % of sales
4.35
4.51
3.61
3.33
Other costs
-83.2
-100.12
-76.06
-92.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.09
33.56
27.29
33.55
Operating profit
53.98
46.11
54.99
56.32
OPM
21.47
15.45
19.73
20.35
Depreciation
-17.86
-17.66
-13.17
-12.43
Interest expense
-6.36
-9.63
-6.18
-5.02
Other income
12.84
18.04
23.66
16.71
Profit before tax
42.6
36.86
59.3
55.58
Taxes
-5.27
-2.32
-19.04
-15.87
Tax rate
-12.37
-6.29
-32.11
-28.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.33
34.54
40.26
39.71
Exceptional items
-24.37
0
0
0
Net profit
12.96
34.54
40.26
39.71
yoy growth (%)
-62.47
-14.2
1.37
-6.9
NPM
5.15
11.57
14.44
14.35
