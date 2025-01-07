iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.98
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.36

298.32

278.64

276.69

yoy growth (%)

-15.74

7.06

0.7

13.66

Raw materials

-103.24

-138.63

-137.51

-118.27

As % of sales

41.07

46.47

49.35

42.74

Employee costs

-10.94

-13.46

-10.07

-9.23

As % of sales

4.35

4.51

3.61

3.33

Other costs

-83.2

-100.12

-76.06

-92.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.09

33.56

27.29

33.55

Operating profit

53.98

46.11

54.99

56.32

OPM

21.47

15.45

19.73

20.35

Depreciation

-17.86

-17.66

-13.17

-12.43

Interest expense

-6.36

-9.63

-6.18

-5.02

Other income

12.84

18.04

23.66

16.71

Profit before tax

42.6

36.86

59.3

55.58

Taxes

-5.27

-2.32

-19.04

-15.87

Tax rate

-12.37

-6.29

-32.11

-28.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.33

34.54

40.26

39.71

Exceptional items

-24.37

0

0

0

Net profit

12.96

34.54

40.26

39.71

yoy growth (%)

-62.47

-14.2

1.37

-6.9

NPM

5.15

11.57

14.44

14.35

