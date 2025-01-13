Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.35
8.35
8.35
8.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
460.1
422.62
410.23
357.5
Net Worth
468.45
430.97
418.58
365.85
Minority Interest
Debt
135.38
107.28
133.63
147.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.22
23.1
25.24
25.69
Total Liabilities
628.05
561.35
577.45
539.52
Fixed Assets
222.97
237.46
219.59
216.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
255.71
186.8
113.04
78.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.58
1.53
0.84
Networking Capital
138.26
122.26
177.57
148.64
Inventories
70.73
84.53
96.47
56.85
Inventory Days
82.55
Sundry Debtors
91.3
61.71
100.86
98.5
Debtor Days
143.03
Other Current Assets
35.76
27.62
53.61
57.11
Sundry Creditors
-39
-33.88
-56.05
-43.72
Creditor Days
63.48
Other Current Liabilities
-20.53
-17.72
-17.32
-20.1
Cash
10.3
14.24
65.7
94.88
Total Assets
628.04
561.34
577.43
539.52
