Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.16
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Sarla Performanc FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.6

36.86

59.3

55.58

Depreciation

-17.86

-17.66

-13.17

-12.43

Tax paid

-5.27

-2.32

-19.04

-15.87

Working capital

41.7

67.75

-6.34

-43.19

Other operating items

Operating

61.17

84.63

20.73

-15.91

Capital expenditure

15.14

61.3

-1.97

15.58

Free cash flow

76.31

145.93

18.76

-0.33

Equity raised

688.28

597.65

514.95

445.19

Investing

-23.79

83.42

1.61

-15.46

Financing

-20.34

58.1

-28.03

-5.88

Dividends paid

0

0

9.18

9.18

Net in cash

720.46

885.1

516.49

432.69

