Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.6
36.86
59.3
55.58
Depreciation
-17.86
-17.66
-13.17
-12.43
Tax paid
-5.27
-2.32
-19.04
-15.87
Working capital
41.7
67.75
-6.34
-43.19
Other operating items
Operating
61.17
84.63
20.73
-15.91
Capital expenditure
15.14
61.3
-1.97
15.58
Free cash flow
76.31
145.93
18.76
-0.33
Equity raised
688.28
597.65
514.95
445.19
Investing
-23.79
83.42
1.61
-15.46
Financing
-20.34
58.1
-28.03
-5.88
Dividends paid
0
0
9.18
9.18
Net in cash
720.46
885.1
516.49
432.69
