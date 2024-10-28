|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Meena Bharat Jain (ACS 64159) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from December 10, 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024. Financial Results for Half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed is the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter ended June 30 2024 Enclosed herewith is Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024 Enclosed herewith is intimation with respect to appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Enclosed herewith is submission of Financial Results in machine readable and searchable form (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting dated June 24, 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 The Company encloses hereby its Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report The company hereby encloses outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|The Company has vide its Board Meeting held on April 27, 2024 have appointed Cost Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Sarla Performance Fibers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. The company has considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 together with the respective Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Sarla Performance Fibers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors have in its Board Meeting held on even date have approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
