Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Appointment of Ms. Meena Bharat Jain (ACS 64159) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from December 10, 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024. Financial Results for Half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed is the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter ended June 30 2024 Enclosed herewith is Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024 Enclosed herewith is intimation with respect to appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Enclosed herewith is submission of Financial Results in machine readable and searchable form (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting dated June 24, 2024

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 The Company encloses hereby its Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report The company hereby encloses outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 27 Apr 2024

The Company has vide its Board Meeting held on April 27, 2024 have appointed Cost Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024