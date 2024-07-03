Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Summary

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (formerly known as Sarla Polyester Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993. Beginning as a manufacturer of commodity yarns, the Company established itself as a manufacturer of specialized and higher value added yarns. Their strength lies in customizing the product as per each individual requirements and specifications. The Company is a 100% EOU engaged in the manufacturing and export of polyester and nylon textured, twisted and dyed yarns, covered yarns, high tenacity yarns and sewing thread. The manufacturing facilities are situated outside Mumbai in Silvassa and Vapi. Apart from this, the Company manufactures polyester and nylon yarns. It has two segments: manufacturing and processing of synthetic yarn, and wind power generation. It has an installed capacity of 11, 700 tons per annum for manufacturing yarns in Silvassa and 2,400 tons per annum for a dyeing unit at Vapi. The Companys products include polyester, polyamide (nylon), texturized, twisted, dyed, medium/ high-tenacity nylon/flat yarns, nylon/mono filament yarns, polyester/nylon, spandex/lycra yarn and dyed synthetics yarn. With clients in all major countries across the globe, SPFL has developed a strong customer base. See Global Presence. Over the years, SPFL has expanded its activities within India as well as overseas through creation of new facilities and the expansion of existing facilities, with the primary objective of establishing closeness to customers to provide quick and efficient services to them.In 2009, the Company established a joint venture in Portugal, Sarla Europe LDA,. In 2010, it installed first windmill in Gujarat; in 2011, it started joint venture operations in Turkey; installed windmills in Satara, Maharashtra for 2MW,; it installed total wind power generation capacity of 3.25 MW in 2011; in 2012, 2 more windmills of 2 MW each started operations in September 2012. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Sarla Flex Inc at South Carolina, USA for manufacturing and marketing of yarn to the USA and neighboring markets in 2013.In January 2014, the Company started commercial production of POY from a green field plant at South Carolina, USA. In 2015, it raised Rs. 46.69 Crores by placing Equity Shares at premium to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). 2 more windmills of 1.5 MW each in Madhya Pradesh started operations in March 2016, resulting this, the total Wind Power installed capacity increased to 10.25 MW.In 2017, 3 more windmills of 1.5 MW each in Gujarat started operations in January and March 2017, total wind power generation capacity increased to 14.75 MW. Also, the Company installed Rooftop Solar at Vapi for 150 KW.During FY 2019, the Company commissioned the Nylon 6 POY project with an installed capacity of 20 tons per day at Silvassa. It also commissioned High Tenacity twisting at Dadra with a capacity of 10 tons per day. In 2022-23, the Company launched operations for the production of high tenacity nylon (6 and 66) flat and twisted yarns.