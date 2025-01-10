TO THE MEMBERS OF SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (‘Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), specified under section 143(10) of the

Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Litigations, Provisions and contingent liabilities Audit procedures followed by us include: The Company has litigations which also include matters under dispute involving significant Management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. As part of audit process, we obtained from the Management details of matters under dispute including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and litigations. Our audit approach for the above consists of the following audit procedures: Refer Note 45.1 to the standalone financial statements. Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations and open tax positions for indirect taxes and process followed to decide provisioning or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities; Discussed with Companys management for sufficient understanding of on-going and potential legal matters impacting the Company; We involved our internal experts, where necessary, to evaluate the Managements underlying judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters.

2. Information Technology (IT) systems and controls over financial reporting and appropriate audit sufficient others, to obtain We applied the following audit procedures among evidence: We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and inventories. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant; Assessed the complexity of the IT environment through discussion with the IT team and identified Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT applications including for audit trail (audit log) that are relevant to our audit; IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations; Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year; Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company; Assessed the operating effectiveness of IT application controls including for audit trail (audit log) in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company on test check basis

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the

Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, and Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31 st March,

2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note No. 45.1 to the standalone financial statements);

2) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 53 (7) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 53 (8) to the standalone financial statements, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under 4(a) and 4(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5) There were no amounts which were declared or paid during the year as dividend by the company.

6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail

(edit logs) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the

Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act;

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2024]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company implemented a new ERP system during the FY 2020-21 wherein full details of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) are yet to be integrated in the system. As at 31st March 2024, the Company is still in the process of updating details pertaining to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of PPE;

(B) As mentioned above, the Company is in the process of integrating and updating details pertaining to full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of PPE under which all items of PPE

are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. This, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. During the year, though the Company has carried out physical verification of its PPE, in the absence of full particulars including quantitative details and situation of PPE, we are not able to comment on discrepancies, if any; (c) Based on our examination of the records provided by the Company and the confirmation for title deeds received from SBICAP Trustee Company

Limited (STCL), we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except in the following cases as disclosed in Note No. 4(b) to the standalone financial statements:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Description of item of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter / director or employee of promoter / director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Freehold Land 3,028.83 Krishna Jhunjhunwala and Neha Jhunjhunwala Yes F.Y. 2016-17 Being agricultural land cannot be held in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 69.33 Krishna Jhunjhunwala and Neha Jhunjhunwala Yes F.Y. 2022-23 The Company is in process of conversion of agricultural land to non- agricultural land. Freehold Land 43.46 Krishna Jhunjhunwala Yes F.Y. 2022-23

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its PPE

(including right- of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year;

(e) As disclosed in Note No. 53 (1) to the standalone financial statements, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories except goods-intransit at regular intervals. In our opinion, considering the size of the Company, the coverage of such verification is reasonable and the procedures are adequate; The discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not exceeding 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and the same has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts;

(b) As disclosed in Note No. 27 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks or financial institutions exceeding five crore rupees during the year and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are materially in agreement with the books of accounts;

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured firms,limited to companies, liability partnerships or other parties except for investments in debentures/bonds, equity shares, mutual funds, loan to employees, in respect of which: (a) (A) During the year, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any of its subsidiary. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the

Order is not applicable;

(B) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to its employees, details of which is as below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others - - Employees 29.00 Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - Employees 20.52

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of loan given to employees during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

(c) In respect of interest free loans given by

Company to its wholly owned subsidiary in earlier years, arrangement does not contain any schedule of repayment of principal (outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 Rs. 213.74 lakhs) and payment of interest and hence not able to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans. In respect of loans granted by the

Company to its employees, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, repayments / receipts have generally been regular;

(d) In respect of loans given by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days as at the Balance Sheet date;

(e) No loan granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans;

(f) In respect of loans granted by the Company to its employees during the year, there were no amount granted which were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment;

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of

Section 185 and 186 of the Act. The Company has made equity and preference share investments, has given interest free unsecured loans to its wholly owned subsidiary.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or other relevant provisions and the Rules framed there under apply except for advance received from customers outside India against supply of goods amounting to Rs. 52.87 lakhs which have not been appropriated towards supply of goods within a period of 365 days from the date of receipt of such advance. We were informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard;

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost

Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) The particulars of statutory dues that have not been

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty Supreme Court of India FY 1995-96, 1996-97 150 75 Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty CESTAT FY 1995-96 45 45 Custom Act, 1962 Duty, Interest and Penalty CESTAT FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17 768 768 Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Duty, Interest and Penalty Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Appeals FY 2018-19 to 2021- 22 644 585

(viii) As disclosed in Note No. 53 (4) to the standalone financial statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) As disclosed in Note No. 53 (2) to the standalone financial statements, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) During the financial year, a term loan of Rs.

23 crore was sanctioned and disbursed to the company towards the reimbursement of capital expenditure incurred from January 2022 to

December 2023.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries;

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the

Order is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii)In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with

Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv)(a) In our opinion, The Company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered Internal Audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date for the period under audit;

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with directors and hence provision of section 192 of the Act are not applicable;

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable; (b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; (c) There is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year; (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

(xx) As disclosed in Note No. 50 to the standalone financial statements, the gross amount required to be spent by the Company towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) for the year has been duly spent. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referredtoinparagraph2(f)under‘ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirementsintheIndependent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

Modified

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Sarla Performance Fibers Limited ("the Company") as of

31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

During FY 2020-21, Company had implemented new ERP system, which is still in the process of stabilization. Due to the same, the Company is in the process of implementation and testing of controls with respect to certain areas such as valuation of inventories and depreciation / amortization for property, plant and equipment / intangible assets.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the weaknesses described above the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the

ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.