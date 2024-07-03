Summary

Sangam (India) Limited (SIL) is one of the leading producers of PV dyed yarn, cotton and OE yarn as well as ready-to-stitch fabric. The Company was incorporated in 1984 with just eight weaving machines and then has expanded to have a presence in more than 58 nations, becoming a major brand in the textile industry. Sangam is a vertically integrated textile player in India with an annual production of 48 Million metres of denim fabric and 35 Million metres of PV fabric. The Company has a highly structured manufacturing base with more than 2,63,000 spindles and 2,500 Open-End Rotors. It has established a seamless garment production plant with 58 seamless knitting machines that can create 5.4 Million items annually. The Companys flagship brands include Sangam Suiting and Sangam Denim. Sangam Suitings operates through a distribution channel and has a pan-India network of 10,000 retailers. The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa.The Company markets their products under the brand name Sangam and has a network of selling agents and dealers throughout the country. In Jul.94, the company offered rights (premium: Rs 12.50) to part-finance a backward integration plant, by installing 12,960 spindles to manufacture polyester-viscose dyed yarn in the count range of 2/15 Ne to 2/30 Ne. In Jan.94, the company installed 16 STB shuttleless Russian weaving machines at a capital outlay of Rs 218 lac. Installation of these machines has increased th

