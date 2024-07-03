iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangam (India) Ltd Share Price

441.2
(1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:50 AM

  • Open434.65
  • Day's High445
  • 52 Wk High629.95
  • Prev. Close433.35
  • Day's Low429.85
  • 52 Wk Low 317.6
  • Turnover (lac)62.49
  • P/E55.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value199.66
  • EPS7.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,216.88
  • Div. Yield0.46
View All Historical Data
Sangam (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

434.65

Prev. Close

433.35

Turnover(Lac.)

62.49

Day's High

445

Day's Low

429.85

52 Week's High

629.95

52 Week's Low

317.6

Book Value

199.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,216.88

P/E

55.14

EPS

7.84

Divi. Yield

0.46

Sangam (India) Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sangam (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sangam (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.16%

Non-Promoter- 3.26%

Institutions: 3.26%

Non-Institutions: 25.60%

Custodian: 0.96%

Read More
Share Price

Sangam (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.25

68.45

69.07

43.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

935.4

818.95

647.14

516.2

Net Worth

985.65

887.4

716.21

559.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,353.55

1,782.97

1,637.91

1,593.94

yoy growth (%)

-24.08

8.85

2.75

5.95

Raw materials

-743.26

-1,008.83

-944.83

-911.5

As % of sales

54.91

56.58

57.68

57.18

Employee costs

-148.16

-190

-173.79

-159.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

20.17

12.65

62.95

Depreciation

-80.52

-81

-77.05

-72.58

Tax paid

1.95

-6.87

17.8

-8.11

Working capital

0.73

-33.16

60.88

51.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.08

8.85

2.75

5.95

Op profit growth

-23.54

26.74

-27.58

-22.31

EBIT growth

-40.71

17.68

-40.35

-27.58

Net profit growth

-59.54

-56.32

-44.47

-28.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,628.06

2,712.3

2,437.76

1,358.97

1,790.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,628.06

2,712.3

2,437.76

1,358.97

1,790.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.79

17.14

7.14

9.81

8.47

View Annually Results

Sangam (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sangam (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

R P Soni

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

S N Modani

Managing Director

Anurag Soni

Executive Director

V K Sodani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Achintya Karati

Independent Non Exe. Director

T K Mukhopadhyay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

APARNA SAHAY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Chander Patwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

U P Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Irina Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sangam (India) Ltd

Summary

Sangam (India) Limited (SIL) is one of the leading producers of PV dyed yarn, cotton and OE yarn as well as ready-to-stitch fabric. The Company was incorporated in 1984 with just eight weaving machines and then has expanded to have a presence in more than 58 nations, becoming a major brand in the textile industry. Sangam is a vertically integrated textile player in India with an annual production of 48 Million metres of denim fabric and 35 Million metres of PV fabric. The Company has a highly structured manufacturing base with more than 2,63,000 spindles and 2,500 Open-End Rotors. It has established a seamless garment production plant with 58 seamless knitting machines that can create 5.4 Million items annually. The Companys flagship brands include Sangam Suiting and Sangam Denim. Sangam Suitings operates through a distribution channel and has a pan-India network of 10,000 retailers. The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa.The Company markets their products under the brand name Sangam and has a network of selling agents and dealers throughout the country. In Jul.94, the company offered rights (premium: Rs 12.50) to part-finance a backward integration plant, by installing 12,960 spindles to manufacture polyester-viscose dyed yarn in the count range of 2/15 Ne to 2/30 Ne. In Jan.94, the company installed 16 STB shuttleless Russian weaving machines at a capital outlay of Rs 218 lac. Installation of these machines has increased th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sangam India Ltd share price today?

The Sangam India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹441.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangam India Ltd is ₹2216.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sangam India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sangam India Ltd is 55.14 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sangam India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangam India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangam India Ltd is ₹317.6 and ₹629.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sangam India Ltd?

Sangam India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.76%, 3 Years at 4.15%, 1 Year at 1.12%, 6 Month at 6.62%, 3 Month at -3.09% and 1 Month at 14.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sangam India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sangam India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.16 %
Institutions - 3.26 %
Public - 25.61 %

