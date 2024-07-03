SectorTextiles
Open₹434.65
Prev. Close₹433.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.49
Day's High₹445
Day's Low₹429.85
52 Week's High₹629.95
52 Week's Low₹317.6
Book Value₹199.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,216.88
P/E55.14
EPS7.84
Divi. Yield0.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.25
68.45
69.07
43.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
935.4
818.95
647.14
516.2
Net Worth
985.65
887.4
716.21
559.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,353.55
1,782.97
1,637.91
1,593.94
yoy growth (%)
-24.08
8.85
2.75
5.95
Raw materials
-743.26
-1,008.83
-944.83
-911.5
As % of sales
54.91
56.58
57.68
57.18
Employee costs
-148.16
-190
-173.79
-159.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
20.17
12.65
62.95
Depreciation
-80.52
-81
-77.05
-72.58
Tax paid
1.95
-6.87
17.8
-8.11
Working capital
0.73
-33.16
60.88
51.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.08
8.85
2.75
5.95
Op profit growth
-23.54
26.74
-27.58
-22.31
EBIT growth
-40.71
17.68
-40.35
-27.58
Net profit growth
-59.54
-56.32
-44.47
-28.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,628.06
2,712.3
2,437.76
1,358.97
1,790.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,628.06
2,712.3
2,437.76
1,358.97
1,790.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.79
17.14
7.14
9.81
8.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
R P Soni
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
S N Modani
Managing Director
Anurag Soni
Executive Director
V K Sodani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Achintya Karati
Independent Non Exe. Director
T K Mukhopadhyay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
APARNA SAHAY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Chander Patwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
U P Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Irina Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sangam (India) Ltd
Summary
Sangam (India) Limited (SIL) is one of the leading producers of PV dyed yarn, cotton and OE yarn as well as ready-to-stitch fabric. The Company was incorporated in 1984 with just eight weaving machines and then has expanded to have a presence in more than 58 nations, becoming a major brand in the textile industry. Sangam is a vertically integrated textile player in India with an annual production of 48 Million metres of denim fabric and 35 Million metres of PV fabric. The Company has a highly structured manufacturing base with more than 2,63,000 spindles and 2,500 Open-End Rotors. It has established a seamless garment production plant with 58 seamless knitting machines that can create 5.4 Million items annually. The Companys flagship brands include Sangam Suiting and Sangam Denim. Sangam Suitings operates through a distribution channel and has a pan-India network of 10,000 retailers. The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa.The Company markets their products under the brand name Sangam and has a network of selling agents and dealers throughout the country. In Jul.94, the company offered rights (premium: Rs 12.50) to part-finance a backward integration plant, by installing 12,960 spindles to manufacture polyester-viscose dyed yarn in the count range of 2/15 Ne to 2/30 Ne. In Jan.94, the company installed 16 STB shuttleless Russian weaving machines at a capital outlay of Rs 218 lac. Installation of these machines has increased th
Read More
The Sangam India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹441.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangam India Ltd is ₹2216.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sangam India Ltd is 55.14 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangam India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangam India Ltd is ₹317.6 and ₹629.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sangam India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.76%, 3 Years at 4.15%, 1 Year at 1.12%, 6 Month at 6.62%, 3 Month at -3.09% and 1 Month at 14.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.