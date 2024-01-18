|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 10th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Recommended dividend @20% i.e Re 2/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting
